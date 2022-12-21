The ottoman gets its name from its 18th-century origins in the Ottoman Empire.

Which storage ottoman is best?

A storage ottoman is an excellent opportunity to combine fashion and function in a room where you might not have a ton of space. This dual-purpose ottoman serves as a practical piece of furniture while giving you a place to tuck away clutter or large items you’d prefer to keep out of the way.

Ottomans come in a wide variety of sizes, styles and fabrics, meaning there’s something out there suited to every stylistic need. Check out the Lark Manor Zakhar Tufted Rectangle Storage Ottoman for a sturdy, elegant bench that looks stunning just about anywhere.

What to know before you buy a storage ottoman

Types of ottomans

Most storage ottomans come in three sizes, but all of them stand about 15-20 inches tall. Types include:

Stool : This accent ottoman is square, rectangular or round and measures about 10-35 inches wide. It seats one person and is great for small spaces.

: This accent ottoman is square, rectangular or round and measures about 10-35 inches wide. It seats one person and is great for small spaces. Bench : This rectangular ottoman is longer than a stool at 30-55 inches across and usually seats two to four people.

: This rectangular ottoman is longer than a stool at 30-55 inches across and usually seats two to four people. Table: This ottoman can be round, square or even hexagonal in shape and is often 20-40 inches across.

Construction

The standard storage ottoman has a metal, wood or modified density fiberboard frame with a fabric exterior. Since an ottoman is meant to be as stylish as it is functional, the fabrics used to upholster ottomans usually have a striking color or texture that draws the eye.

Fabrics such as cotton, polyester, velvet linen and faux leather are durable and easy to clean. Leather and viscose can require more care, but leather has rich tones and viscose provides an elegant shine, so they’re worth considering.

Some ottomans have legs or feet while others sit flush against the floor. Legs are made from metal, wood or fiberboard and can be basic or crafted with attractive curves.

How it works

A storage ottoman features a lid that can either be removed entirely or propped up on hinges when you want to go through or rearrange the contents. Some hinged lids also have a locking mechanism so that the lid stays propped up for as long as you want.

What to look for in a quality storage ottoman

Decorative accents

The best ottoman has a little something extra. This can be an eye-catching fabric print, elegant feet, a tufted cushion or a nail-studded trim. These accents aren’t usually used all together, but one or two can add visual interest. The smaller the ottoman, the more decorative you can afford to be with colors and patterns.

Reversible lid

A storage ottoman is already pulling double duty, but a reversible lid means you can flip the cushion around and use it as a convenient serving tray or table. Most popular with footrests or table ottomans, a double-sided lid has a cushion on the top and a flat wood or faux wood surface on the other side.

This tray is great for remotes, drinks, snacks or anything else you might want close at hand. When you’re done, just turn it over and the ottoman is back to being a footrest or seat.

Collapsible

A collapsible ottoman is great for temporary storage. It can be moved easily from room to room or home to home, making it especially useful for dorm rooms or rented spaces. It’s lightweight and folds up flat when you don’t need it. Setup and breakdown are simple, with no tools required.

How much you can expect to spend on a storage ottoman

The price varies greatly depending on the style and size, so a storage ottoman costs anywhere from $25-$700.

Storage ottoman FAQ

How do you clean a storage ottoman?

A. Most ottomans benefit from spot cleaning only. A damp cloth usually does the trick, but check the instructions to make sure water won’t ruin the fabric.

What does ‘bonded leather’ mean?

A. It’s a blend of faux and real leather. Leftover scraps from each are taken and combined to create a recycled material that looks like real leather.

What’s the best storage ottoman to buy?

Top storage ottoman

Lark Manor Zakhar Tufted Rectangle Storage Ottoman

What you need to know: This button-tufted velvet bench is 18.89 inches tall and 50.3 inches wide with a weight capacity of 400 pounds.

What you’ll love: It’s stylish, with seven color choices and small but sturdy birch wood feet. It’s well-made and spacious. The interior is 19.29 inches deep and the lid has a hinge for opening and closing.

What you should consider: The legs have to be assembled.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top storage ottoman for the money

Youdesure Folding Storage Ottoman

What you need to know: This rectangular, dark gray linen bench is 15 inches tall and 30 inches wide, with a weight capacity of 350 pounds.

What you’ll love: It’s collapsible with a breathable fabric and a cushioned lid. The tufted top adds visual interest to an otherwise low-key design. It’s lightweight but durable and easy to assemble.

What you should consider: The lid comes entirely off but is not reversible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OSP Home Furnishings Augusta Round Storage Ottoman

What you need to know: This round leather table is 18 inches tall and 32 inches across with a weight capacity of 200 pounds.

What you’ll love: It comes in six colors, with dark wood legs and faux and bonded leather upholstery. It’s spacious with a stylish nail-studded trim. The lid is reversible so it can be used as a bench or a table. It’s durable and easy to assemble.

What you should consider: It holds less weight than some ottomans of the same size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

