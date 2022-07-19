Utilizing your under-bed space is a great way to make your room feel larger. Try substituting a dresser or wardrobe with under-bed drawers.

How to organize under your bed

Utilizing your storage space effectively, especially in small bedrooms or dorm rooms, is essential. Using the floor space underneath your bed is a great way to maximize storage.

No matter what you need to store, there is a solution for storing it under your bed in an organized way. Options includes shelvers, drawers, open bins or individual containers. Investing in under-bed storage solutions will help you keep your space clean and neat.

Best under-bed storage bins

Under bed storage bins are a good option for storing things that you don’t use on a regular basis, like winter coats, heavy blankets and spare sheets. For even more models of under-bed storage bins, look at our comprehensive BestReviews under-bed storage bin buying guide.

Top under-bed storage bin

Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags

What you need to know: The soft construction of these bags makes them easy to store under beds and just about anywhere else in the house.

What you’ll love: The transparent vinyl on the top lets you see your items at a glance so you won’t have to go rummaging through your things.

What you should consider: Since these bags are made with a soft construction, you’ll need to fill them fully so they don’t lose their shape.

Top under-bed storage bin for the money

Ziz Home Under the Bed Organizer

What you need to know: These bins are great for anyone looking to organize under their bed at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The breathable fabric will keep your clothes or linens fresh for months. These bags also come with a transparent top.

What you should consider: You may have some problems with the zipper if you overfill these bins.

Worth checking out

Iwill CREATE PRO Under Bed Storage Container

What you need to know: These collapsible bins are great for getting organized. They are made from breathable linen to keep your clothes and linens fresh.

What you’ll love: Due to their collapsibility, these bins keep their form even when empty. The bottom board is removable if you decide not to use it.

What you should consider: These bins do not have a transparent top.

Best rolling under-bed storage drawers

If you’re looking for something a bit more aesthetically pleasing to store your items in, consider purchasing a rolling drawer to go under your bed. These are open drawers on wheels that make a great substitute for a traditional dresser, closet or wardrobe. Bear in mind that, as they are open drawers, they aren’t a good solution for storing clothes or linen for extended periods of time.

Top rolling under-bed storage drawer

KD Frames Rolling Under Bed Storage Drawer – Set of 2

What you need to know: This sturdy open rolling drawer is perfect for storing things under king or queen sized beds.

What you’ll love: The wooden drawer is nice as is, or could be easily personalized. It is also easy to assemble. The rollers make it convenient to use.

What you should consider: The bottom piece of the drawer is slatted wood.

Top rolling under-bed storage drawer for the money

storageLAB Under Bed Storage with Wheels

What you need to know: This under-bed rolling drawer is sturdy and is perfect for storing shoes.

What you’ll love: The open-top design is ideal for everyday use. The middle divider can be removed, giving you versatility with how you organize.

What you should consider: These drawers are shallower than other models, but this doesn’t really affect the amount that they can hold.

Worth checking out

MUSEHOMEINC Upholstered Solid Wood Under Bed Storage Drawer

What you need to know: If you’re looking for something more interesting looking than a plain wood drawer, this more stylish option is sure to please, with its upholstered front and leather handle.

What you’ll love: Perfect for everyday use thanks to its sturdy design and easy to roll wheels.

What you should consider: This model can be a bit difficult to assemble.

Best under-bed plastic bins

Plastic totes or bins are a great option for storing miscellaneous items under your bed in an organized way. They aren’t the best option if you plan on accessing them everyday, but are a good way to store seasonal items or kid’s toys.

Top under-bed plastic bin

Sterilite 56 Qt. Wheeled Latching Box

What you need to know: These bins from Sterilite are great for under-bed storage, thanks to their shallow design and four wheels.

What you’ll love: These large bins can store blankets, seasonal clothes or decorations. Since they latch shut, you won’t have to worry about pests or dust.

What you should consider: Some users have reported problems about the bins arriving damaged.

Top under-bed plastic bin for the money

Homde X-Large Storage Bins with Wheels

What you need to know: These extra-large bins can hold a large quantity of items, and are a great value for the price.

What you’ll love: These boxes are stackable, collapsable and rollable. They can be used for under-bed storage or in a closet.

What you should consider: Check the dimensions of the product and compare them with the dimensions of your space to ensure it will fit.

Worth checking out

Humble Crew Primary Small Plastic Bins

What you need to know: Similar to cubby bins from elementary school, these kid-friendly bins are perfect for organizing toys.

What you’ll love: The sturdy, no-frills nature of these bins makes them durable. They are open containers, so toys and other items will always be easily accessible. They work especially great when coupled with an under-bed shelf, under-bed basket or an under-bed roller.

What you should consider: These bins may be great for holding toys and other small objects, but probably won’t provide enough storage space for adults.

Other ideas for under-bed storage

There are several other quality options for under-bed storage available. If you’re a fan of wicker, try an under-bed basket for storing everyday essentials. If you are short on under-bed space, having a few foldable and collapsible storage bins like the DECOMOMO basket cubes will go a long way.

If your bed is lofted, consider buying a shelf that will fit under it in order to truly maximize your space. With an under-bed shelf you’ll have many more options when it comes to organizing your space and storing your items.

