Which luxury bed sheet is best?

Whether you’re trying to improve your sleep or just looking for another reason to crawl into bed at night, a set of luxury sheets can help. The sheets you choose play a major role in determining your comfort, but finding the right set can be anything but comfortable. Between varying thread counts, fabrics and styles it can be difficult to tell whether you’re getting your money’s worth.

If you’re in the market for an ultra-premium set of sheets to definitively make your bed the most sought-after seat in the house, the Jennifer Adams Home Relaxed sheet set is the best choice.

What to know before you buy a luxury bed sheet

Bed Size

This may seem obvious, but double-check your bed dimensions to make sure your sheets will fit. Take note of the height of your mattress as well, if it’s more than 16 inches you should consider a “deep pocket” set of bed sheets.

Climate

Consider your climate and usual sleep style before buying a set of sheets. If you live somewhere warm and are hot when you sleep, opt for cotton or bamboo sheets with a percale weave. These offer the most breathability and keep you cool. If you live somewhere cold and want to stay warm, consider a high thread count or even flannel sheets.

Thread count

While thread count matters, it isn’t everything. Most experts say the optimal thread count is between 400 and 500 and that anything above 500 isn’t necessarily softer or more comfortable. In fact, since there are tricky manufacturing practices to get around the system, an unreasonably high thread count (800+) may indicate a lower quality weave.

What to look for in a quality luxury bed sheet

Material

Cotton, especially long-staple cotton, is prized for its durability and comfort. However, luxury sheets are increasingly being offered in eco-friendly materials, such as bamboo. Bamboo is lightweight and offers supreme breathability. You can also purchase sheets in specialty fabrics like silk or linen depending on your preferences.

True fiber count

Top quality sheets will be made from entirely the same material. Keep your eye for labels that say 100% silk, cotton or bamboo. Beware of sheet sets that advertise luxurious materials like supima cotton when in reality, only a fraction of the fabric is truly supima.

Weave type

Good quality luxury bed sheets tend to come in one of two weave types: sateen and percale. Sateen weaves are soft and smooth and are ideal for hot sleepers. Percale weaves are tighter and sacrifice some softness for durability.

Finishing process

Although it’s becoming less common, budget sheet sets with synthetic materials still use harmful chemicals in the finishing process. Good quality luxury sheets will be made from natural materials and boast health certifications like Oeko Tex.

How much you can expect to spend on a luxury bed sheet

The biggest determining factors when it comes to price are material and size. Expect to spend upward of $150 for twin-sized beds and up to $1,000 for king-sized beds.

Luxury bed sheet FAQ

How do you prevent sheets from shrinking in the wash?

A. Since luxury sheets are likely made from cotton, there isn’t a surefire way to prevent shrinking. Follow the washing instructions on the tag and be sure to use cold water. It’s a good idea to wash the sheets before using them. That way, if they shrink you can return them.

Do you have to buy luxury sheets in a set?

A. Luxury sheets are sold individually as well as in sets. If you already have pillowcases or want to mix and match, most sheet sets are also sold as individual products. However, if you choose to mix different sets, it’s best to stick with the same material.

What’s the best luxury bed sheet to buy?

Top luxury bed sheet

Jennifer Adams Home Relaxed Sheet Set

What you need to know: Crafted from the finest European long-staple cotton, this sheet set is durable and irresistibly soft.

What you’ll love: Before being shipped to the customer, each set of sheets is washed in small batches to add an extra layer of softness. With a sateen weave and high thread count, these sheets are a bit heavier and provide an encompassing scene of warmth and comfort.

What you should consider: Aside from the high price, these have a lived-in wrinkled look, which isn’t for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top luxury bed sheet for the money

Cariloha Resort Bamboo Sheet Set

What you need to know: With a thread count of 400, a generous deep pocket design and a sustainable bamboo fabric it’s hard to beat this sheet set for the price.

What you’ll love: This sheet set offers premium luxury without hurting the environment while being the most affordable option on this list. These sheets have a smooth sateen finish that adds some weight without sacrificing breathability. To top it all off, Cariloha also offers a generous warranty so you don’t have to worry about losing your investment.

What you should consider: Bamboo sheets require more care and wrinkle easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Mulberry Park Silks Sheet Set

What you need to know: An icon of premium bedding, these silk sheets are the ultimate symbol of luxurious style, and they’re also great for people with sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: Both the raw silk and the finished sheet set are manufactured in New England. This ensures that an entirely certified and healthy finishing process was used. These sheets are also infused with 18 different amino acids to support healthy skin and hair.

What you should consider: While they look amazing, silk sheets tend to get hot at night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

