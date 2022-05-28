Which king-size headboards are best?

If you’re redesigning your bedroom or just want to give your king bed a new look, one simple way to make a substantial change is with a new headboard. A headboard is also an excellent way to protect your wall while giving you additional support when sitting up in bed.

Much will depend on your bed and the style of your bedroom, but the top pick is Skyline Furniture Scottsburg Upholstered King Headboard.

What to know before you buy a king size headboard

Size

Before purchasing a headboard, you want to consider the size of your bedroom and the space around your bed. King size headboards can vary between 48 and 64 inches high and 79 and 81 inches wide. However, pay special attention to the depth because that can vary significantly depending on the headboard’s material and design.

Mounting

Some headboards attach directly to the wall, and others to the king bed frame. Not every headboard will fit every bed frame, so if you’re purchasing a separate headboard, you first want to make sure it’s compatible with your existing bed frame.

Keep in mind that some headboards will require assembly, and not every headboard will come with the tools required to mount it to the bed frame, so depending on the product and tools provided, you might need your own screwdriver or hammer.

What to look for in a king size headboard

Material

King size headboards are available in metal, wood, leather or assorted fabric. Some are a simple frame, and others are padded.

Design

You have a lot of choices when selecting the style and design of a king-size headboard. Some are a basic rectangular frame and some are arched. Sleigh headboards have more of a curved appearance. You can also purchase specialty headboards that have shelves, bookcases or additional storage options.

Adjustability

Some king-size headboards have adjustable legs that allow you to ensure a proper fit with your bed frame. However, if you have an especially large box spring, deep mattress or a bed that is higher off the ground, be sure to check the dimensions because not all king headboards will fit every king-size bed frame.

How much can you expect to spend on a king size headboard

A king-size headboard can range from $100-$500, depending on the design and materials. You can purchase a standard headboard for around $100, whereas a version with more embellishments and design details can cost up to $200. A top-of-the-line headboard made from the highest quality material, with detailed design work, can cost $250-$500.

King size headboard FAQ

Do I need to use a headboard?

A. It is not required to use a headboard, but there are many benefits, including additional neck and back support, an elevated room design and damage prevention to your wall. If your bed is in a very small room, you should be aware that the headboard will take up extra space and it could be in your best interest to go without it.

Will my queen-size headboard fit my king-size bed?

A. Not necessarily. If your headboard needs to be attached to the bed frame, it will probably not fit properly since the dimensions won’t add up. However, if you have a freestanding headboard or a headboard that attaches directly to the wall, there is a chance it could work, but it’s not recommended. It’s best to select a headboard designed for the size of your bed.

What’s the best king-size headboard to buy?

Top king-size headboard

Skyline Furniture Scottsburg Upholstered King Headboard

What you need to know: Add a regal look and feel to your bedroom with this elevated but no-frills design king-size headboard.

What you’ll love: Made in the USA, this top-of-the-line wood and fabric constructed headboard with classic polyester upholstery add style and class to any space. Available in a wide variety of exotic colors, this durable and sturdy headboard is easy to assemble and will be ready to use as soon as it arrives.

What you should consider: This headboard requires both a mattress and box spring.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed, Bath & Beyond

Top king-size headboard for the money

Zinus Jessica Modern Studio Upholstered Metal Headboard

What you need to know: This sleek and modern headboard is a budget-friendly option that will add class and style to any bedroom for a fraction of the cost.

What you’ll love: The padded foam upholstery creates an extra layer of comfort and support, while the classic-shaped metal frame is both durable and stable. This product has a 5-year warranty that will give you peace of mind when you purchase.

What you should consider: This headboard does not come with mounting brackets to attach to the Zinius frame if you purchase them both together, so make sure you have the correct brackets for your frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Modway Lily Tufted Linen Fabric Upholstered King Headboard

What you need to know: The luxurious tufted design of this headboard will instantly make a beautiful statement to any bedroom.

What you’ll love: The chic but demure design features soft and stain-resistant velvet and high arching details that will always be in style. This headboard is made from both plywood and fiberboard for sturdy construction, while the foam padding adds additional back and neck support for comfort.

What you should consider: This headboard is not very tall, so if your mattress and boxspring are 18 inches or higher, this headboard may not work well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

