Which baby teething gel is best?

While it is expected that your baby will fuss and cry from time to time, teething pain is one condition that can make this wailing endless and inconsolable. Fortunately, teething gels can reduce the pain and help your baby feel better.

The right teething gel shouldn’t only provide quick relief for your baby’s teething symptoms; it should also be effective for extended periods of time. A great choice is the Orajel Baby Non-Medicated Cooling Gel for Teething.

What to know before you buy a baby teething gel

Age

Although teething in babies may begin as early as 3 months, on average, most children start teething around 4 to 7 months and may continue until about 25 to 33 months. There are teething gels designed for children of different ages, so use a product suitable for your child’s age.

Symptoms

From constant dribbling to difficulty sleeping and even fever, teething often comes with telltale signs. There also are symptoms attributed to teething that may have a different cause. For example, when you suspect teething and your child’s fever is above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, there may be an underlying cause beyond teething. To clear your doubt, be sure to consult your doctor before you use any teething remedy for your child.

Active ingredients

Some teething gels contain pain numbing anesthetic that may cause methemoglobinemia, a rare but serious disorder in babies that can lead to low levels of oxygen in the blood. There are also baby teething gels that contain alcohol — another ingredient that may be unsafe for babies and can lead to poor sleep.

Non-medicated vs. Medicated

While non-medicated gels often are formulated with natural ingredients such as chamomile, marigold extract and clove extract, medicated teething gels contain anesthetic ingredients such as benzocaine or lidocaine that can relieve your child’s sore gum but may not be suitable for infants. Regardless of the one you choose, as a precaution, if your baby develops any allergic reactions, such as swelling or rash, immediately notify your pharmacist or doctor.

What to look for in a quality baby teething gel

Method of application

Trying to apply teething gel in the right quantity and on the right spot on your baby’s gum can be difficult. Typically, the recommended dose of any teething gel is a pea size but parents define pea size differently, and chances are, your baby may ingest a significant quantity if it has a pleasant taste. However, there are teething gels that come with an applicator to enable you to apply the right amount by gently massaging the required dosage on your baby’s gum.

Sugar-free options

Some teething gels contain sucrose, also known as table sugar, which can endanger your child’s dental health by causing tooth decay. Choose teething gels that are sugar-free to avoid this issue. Some products may include labels that indicate no sugar added, but that doesn’t mean the product is sugar-free as it may contain other forms of sugar such as fructose.

How much you can expect to spend on baby teething gel

A tube of baby teething gel can cost between $5 and $15. Take note that a higher price doesn’t necessarily mean a more effective option.

Baby teething gel FAQ

At what age can you start using teething gels for your baby?

A. If you check the information leaflet of some teething products, you may see you can use the gel as early as 1 month old. However, you don’t need to use teething gels until your child starts showing uncomfortable teething symptoms, which usually is between 4 to 7 months.

Are teething gels safe?

A. There is a lot of conflicting information on the safety of teething gels. However, the safety of any teething remedy is based on the ingredients they contain. Avoid teething gels containing anesthetic, alcohol or sugar if you have an infant or young child. You also can check with your baby’s pediatrician first before using any teething gel product.

What’s the best baby teething gel to buy?

Top baby teething gel

Orajel Baby Non-Medicated Cooling Gel for Teething

What you need to know: This teething gel includes a daytime and nighttime twin pack formulated to provide sustaining relief to your child during the day and at night.

What you’ll love: This product gives an instant cooling sensation that can immediately soothe your baby’s teething pain. It is free from ingredients such as belladonna, sugar or anesthetic that may be harmful to babies.

What you should consider: Some parents report it made their child drool more than usual.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top baby teething gel for the money

Dr. Talbot’s Naturally Inspiring Soothing Gel for Sore Gums

What you need to know: This product combines a teething gel and a teether with both products designed to comfort your baby’s aching gum.

What you’ll love: This product is an all-in-one formula with a single tube. Made with all organic ingredients, it is free of alcohol, belladonna and artificial flavors that may harm your little one.

What you should consider: The teether might be too large for smaller babies and some parents complained the gel has a strong chemical taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zarbee’s Naturals Baby Gum Massage Gel

What you need to know: If you are looking for a more natural option, this teething remedy is an excellent choice with ingredients such as dark honey, elderberry and agave.

What you’ll love: It can be used for babies as young as 2 months. It also contains chamomile and lemon peel, two products known to soothe and ease teething pain in babies.

What you should consider: It is not sugar-free and contains sucrose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.