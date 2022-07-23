Which diaper bag backpack is best?

For such small humans, babies certainly need a large amount of stuff while out and about. A quality diaper bag backpack will make light work of carrying around all the diapers, wipes, bottles, snacks, blankets, clothes and toys that your baby needs for a simple trip to the park.

Diaper bag backpacks are available in a wide range of styles, but which is best? Once you know more about diaper bag backpacks and have seen some of the most popular models, it should be easier to pick the best one for you.

Why choose a diaper bag backpack?

Why should you buy a diaper bag backpack over a more conventional tote or crossbody diaper bag? Backpack-style diaper bags are easy to carry, with the dual straps evenly distributing weight. The layout of a backpack lends itself well to having a wide range of pockets and compartments, so you should have plenty of spots in which to stash your baby’s gear. And some parents may simply find that they prefer using a diaper bag backpack versus a shoulder bag.

What features are important in a diaper bag?

The size of a diaper bag is one of the most important things about it — a good diaper bag backpack should be large enough to carry everything you need but not so large as to be unwieldy. It should have a wide range of compartments, such as zippered pockets for items you need easy access to, insulated pockets for milk or food you need to keep cold and lined waterproof pockets for wet clothes and diapers. Ideally, your chosen diaper bag should be machine washable or made from a material that’s easy to wipe clean. Avoid any materials that might get damaged by moisture, such as leather.

Best diaper bag backpacks

Skip Hop Forma Backpack Diaper Bag

The large front pocket offers easy access to two internal storage cubes, one of which is insulated for bottles or food. The open side pockets are great for water bottles or any larger items you need easy access to, and the interior is accessible via an extra-wide opening. The quilted design is stylish yet subtle.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Carter’s Stow Away Diaper Bag Backpack

A highly practical diaper backpack with a large main compartment and eight storage pockets. One of the side pockets features a built-in wipe dispenser, which most parents will find invaluable at times, while a phone pocket helps to protect your phone from messes. Inside the main compartment, you’ll find a compact changing mat you can use on the go.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Fisher-Price Quilted Backpack Diaper Bag

This affordable and practical diaper bag is great for day-to-day use. The insulated front pocket has mesh pockets inside with space for up to three bottles, which is great for longer trips. With 12 pockets in total, you’ll never be short of somewhere to stash something. The included changing pad matches the interior print of the bag.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Freshly Picked Diaper Bag

This sleek faux leather offering is proof that backpack diaper bags don’t have to look boring or utilitarian. It might look like you bought it at a designer store, but it doesn’t let you down on functionality, with a large wide-opening main compartment and 10 storage pockets. However, one feature it lacks is an insulated pocket.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Eddie Bauer Sport Traveler Diaper Backpack

You won’t be short on space with this backpack diaper bag, thanks to its roomy main compartment and eight pockets. The large side bottle pockets are insulated to keep anything perishable fresh, plus there are two further insulated pockets inside the main compartment. The included compact mat is great for changing your baby while you’re out.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Petunia Pickle Bottom Axis Backpack Diaper Bag

Not only does this diaper bag have a stylish, contemporary look, it has a place for everything. The horizontal zipper halfway down the body of the bag opens up to reveal a large insulated bottom compartment with separate packing cubes. This has the added bonus of making the main compartment shallower so you’re less likely to lose items in the bottom of it.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Babymel George Backpack Diaper Bag

While it might look fairly minimalist, this bag offers plenty of room for everything your baby and you might need. It features seven internal and external pockets, including internal insulated bottle pockets. The padded straps make it comfortable to wear all day.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Itzy Ritzy Boss Plus Diaper Bag Backpack

With detailing that makes this bag look fashionable, such as a faux leather tassel and faux leather sides, this backpack is perfect for parents who want a stylish yet practical accessory. The main compartment is large inside, and the bag features a mix of internal and external pockets — an incredible 19 in total.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Jeep Perfect Pockets Baby Diaper Bag Backpack

It might not be the most elegant, but this diaper bag backpack is large, practical and extremely durable. It has 12 pockets in total, including one insulated side pocket and one side pocket with a wipe dispenser. The main compartment is spacious but features several pockets inside for easier organization. The included changing pad is helpful when you’re out somewhere without proper changing facilities.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.