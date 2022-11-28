What are the best products on sale for Cyber Monday?
There are plenty of amazing deals up for grabs this Cyber Monday. But just because you’re getting a deep discount doesn’t mean the sale item is worth your money. If you’re looking to spend a little more strategically, we’ve gathered some of the best deals on products the BestReviews team has tested and loved.
In particular, we’ve noticed significant discounts on the Ember Smart Mug, 2022 Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Chip and Toshiba Countertop Microwave. You can find some of our favorite tried-and-true products on sale in trending products, tech, kitchen and home, and beauty and health so you can score great deals on items for everyone on your holiday shopping list… or for yourself.
Updated: November 28, 05:30 a.m. PT
Ember, Toniebox and other trending deals
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0: 56% off
This fire pit is easy to set up and only takes a few minutes to assemble. It doesn’t produce much smoke, so you can comfortably sit around it. It also comes with a carry bag, making it convenient to take on the go.
GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler: ADD TO WISHLIST
This well-constructed growler is easy to use, even if you’ve never used one before. It’s lightweight, so it’s easy to move around. It makes an excellent gift for homebrew enthusiasts.
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball: 27% off
This interactive toy will thrill the kids on your holiday shopping list. The crystal ball lets children perform a creation spell to “summon” their new interactive plush pet. It also comes with a wand to wave over the ball, which offers more than 80 lights, sounds and reactions.
Joomra Pillow Slippers: ADD TO WISHLIST
These unique slippers feature a super lightweight design with a cloud-like feel when walking in them. They’re easy to slip on and off and offer good traction to avoid slipping. They’re waterproof and washable, too.
Almond Cow Nut Milk Maker: ADD TO WISHLIST
This handy device makes it extremely easy to prepare homemade plant-based milks. It doesn’t require any straining and produces the milk in a couple of minutes. It’s compact enough to fit in most kitchens, too.
Ember Smart Mug: 20% off
This well-designed mug can keep your coffee and tea hot for up to 80 minutes. It lets you choose a preferred drinking temperature through the smartphone app and turns on automatically when you pour hot liquid into it.
Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set: 30% off
This innovative audio player for children can play music, bedtime stories and more. It’s easy enough for kids as young as 3 years old to operate because playback starts automatically when the Tonies characters are placed on top. It has a long battery life, too.
Anova Culinary Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker: 41% off
This user-friendly sous vide machine delivers perfect results every time. It heats up more quickly than other sous vide machines and has a connected app that lets you monitor your food from your phone. The app also offers plenty of thousands of recipes.
Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: 25% off
This laptop is lightweight and fast with 512GB of storage. The hinge rotates 360 degrees so you can switch from laptop to tent or stand mode and browse in tablet mode.
Tech deals on Bose, Samsung and more
Amazon Smart Plug: 48% off
This smart plug lets you use Alexa voice controls for any outlet in your home. You can also schedule when lights, appliances and other devices turn on or switch them on even when you’re out of the house. It’s easy to set up, too.
Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones: ADD TO WISHLIST
These premium noise-canceling headphones offer crisp, vibrant audio and excellent phone call quality. The noise-canceling feature is also easy to adjust in the connected app. Their lightweight design makes them more comfortable than similar headphones, too.
Oculus Quest 2: 13% off
This VR headset provides a truly immersive, seamless experience for gaming, exercise and more. The setup process is easy to follow and only takes a few minutes, so it’s ideal for users of all ages. It’s also lightweight and comfortable enough for extended use.
DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone: ADD TO WISHLIST
This lightweight drone has a foldable design that makes it easy to take with you anywhere. It’s easy to set up and provides crisp, clear 4K video at 60 frames per second and 48-megapixel photos. The battery lets it fly for up to 34 minutes, too.
Samsung The Freestyle Smart Portable Projector: 33% off
This lightweight, portable projector offers top-notch picture quality both indoors and out. It’s easy to set up and features built-in streaming services. The design is highly durable, making it ideal for travel.
2022 Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Chip: 13% off
This powerful, versatile laptop is ideal for school, work and more. It offers extremely fast performance and a vivid Retina display. It also works seamlessly with other Apple devices. The battery can run for up to 20 hours before recharging, too.
Luna Controller: 43% off
This wireless game controller is designed for use with Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service, and is compatible with multiple devices, including Windows, Mac and Android. It has a good feel in the hand and is easy to set up. It also lets you use Alexa to find your favorite games.
Roku Streaming Stick+: ADD TO WISHLIST
This is easy to set up and compatible with most streaming services. The remote features numerous preset streaming service buttons and can be controlled with voice commands.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off
This lets you watch live TV or your favorite streaming services in 4K resolution. The built-in Alexa voice assistant can be used to control other smart devices in your home.
Google Pixel Buds A Series: 35% off
These feature high-quality audio and a comfortable design. You can press and hold the side of the earbud to activate Google Voice Assistant. They’re available in black, white and olive.
Aura Carver Luxe Picture Frame: 11% off
This features an understated design that resembles a traditional photo frame. Your loved ones can share photos to your picture frame using the companion app. Many were impressed with the straightforward setup process.
Other top tech deals
- Listen to your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks with this Ampere Shower Speaker. It’s on sale for 33% off.
- Improve your home’s internet speed with this TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router. It’s available now for 30% off.
- This easy-to-set-up Chromecast Streaming Stick is an excellent value at 20% off.
- These Beats Fit Pro Earbuds are ideal for workouts and available right now for 20% off.
- Get an immersive sound experience at home with 34% off the Samsung 9500S Rear Speaker Kit
- The LG S90QY Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer is a great value at 42% off.
- Keep your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro safe with the Otterbox Commuter Series Case at 25% off.
- This Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Phone has a powerful camera and is great value at 42% off today.
- Capture videos in a wide scope hands free from your phone with 45% off the Atumtek 60-Inch Selfie Stick Tripod.
- Smarten up your home office with the Acer 23.8-inch HD Home Office Computer Monitor. You can get 40% off today.
- If you’re looking for a new tablet, this Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has 32GB of memory and is 39% off.
Home and kitchen deals on KitchenAid, Cuisinart and others
KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster with Manual High-Lift Lever: ADD TO WISHLIST
This classic toaster features a streamlined design and intuitive controls that make it easy to toast bread and bagels. It offers multiple shade settings that provide consistent results. Cleanup is very easy, too, thanks to the dishwasher-safe crumb tray at the back.
Parachute Percale Duvet Cover Set: 20% off
This crisp percale duvet cover and matching shams are made of premium, certified long-staple Egyptian cotton. The material is lightweight and works well in multiple seasons. The set is highly durable and actually gets softer with time.
Toshiba Countertop Microwave: 15% off
This sleek countertop microwave can fit easily in most kitchens. Its buttons are clear and easy to read and press. It heats foods quickly and doesn’t make much noise when in use. The memory function also lets you set up your most-used microwave time and heat selections.
Eclipse Fresno Modern Blackout Window Curtains: ADD TO WISHLIST
These blackout curtains effectively block out light and sound from any room you put them in. They’re made of a hefty, durable material and feature high-quality stitching to ensure their durability. They can also help with the room’s temperature control.
Westinghouse Electric Blanket: ADD TO WISHLIST
This high-quality electric blanket heats up quickly, so you never have to wait long on a chilly day. The material is extremely soft, too, with flannel on one side and sherpa on the other. It also offers dual controls, letting you choose different settings for each side of the blanket.
Cuisinart ICE30BC Ice Cream Maker: 11% off
This ice cream maker has a sleek, compact design that can fit in most cabinets. It can make a delicious batch of homemade ice cream or sorbet in less than 30 minutes and provides a rich, creamy consistency. And it’s easy to use even for beginners.
Crockpot Electric Lunchbox: 25% off
This is an ideal way to keep your lunch warm throughout the day. The inner pot is dishwasher-safe. It’s available in numerous colors.
Dash Mini Multi Waffle Maker: 30% off
You can use this to make four mini waffles and two waffle sticks. The nonstick cooking surfaces make it easy to keep clean.
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Robot Vacuum: ADD TO WISHLIST
The compact design makes this an ideal choice for apartments and small homes. It’s powerful and relatively quiet. The infrared sensor helps it navigate your house without running into obstacles.
Other top home and kitchen deals
- This Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender can make smoothies and more. It’s an excellent deal at 45% off.
- Score this highly rated Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System for 56% off.
- Make all your favorite fried foods with less oil in this versatile PowerXL Air Fryer. It’s available for 54% off.
- Take your chopping game to the next level with this self-sharpening knife set, on sale for 47% off.
- This comfortable Cuddl Duds Blanket is a great deal at 66% off.
- Get 30% off the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker for delicious homemade breakfasts.
- Get a great deal on this Cuisinart Panini Press at 30% off.
- Keep hard floors clean with ease. Pick up the Shark Steam Pocket Mop at 40% off.
- Make smoothies and juices for households big and small with the large capacity Vitamix 5200 Professional Grade Blender at 45% off.
- Monitor and improve the air quality in your home. The Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier is on sale for 39% off.
Health and beauty deals on Revlon, Fitbit and more
Hydro Jug Half-Gallon Water Bottle: 32% off
This large-capacity water jug has a leakproof seal. It’s an ideal choice for staying hydrated while you work out. It’s available in numerous colors.
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase: 25% off
This luxurious silk pillowcase reduces friction while you sleep, protecting your hair and skin from potential damage. Its breathable and cool to the touch, making it ideal for hot sleepers. It comes in a variety of colors, too.
Remington MB4700 Smart Beard Trimmer: 7% off
This fully washable beard trimmer offers excellent adjustability, with 175 length settings. You can use it with a cord or cordless, and the battery can run for up to 50 minutes when cordless. The digital touch screen makes operation easy.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer: 31% off
This 2-in-1 styling tool lets you dry and style your hair at the same time. It has a slim, sleek handle that fits comfortably in your hand and offers four heat settings, including a cool function to lock your style in place. The ceramic and tourmaline technology also reduces damage to your hair.
Other top health and beauty deals
- Limit damage to your hair with this premium travel-size hair dryer, available for 25% off.
- This makeup brush set is on sale for 29% off.
- Keep your teeth and gums healthy with this Oral-B Pro Electric Toothbrush. It’s on sale right now for 40% off.
- This high-quality MatteTrance Lipstick is a steal at 31% off.
- This accurate Fitbit is available now for 33% off.
- Get a great deal on this pack of Old Spice Aluminum Free Deodorant for Men with 30% off.
- These Gillette Venus Comfort Glide Razors for Women are 30% off today for a smooth and comfortable shaving experience.
- This Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron is a great deal with 20% off today.
- Get long-lasting hair removal with 22% off this Braun Epilator Silk-Epil 9 today.
- Smooth brittle hair and control frizz with the Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment at 30% off.
- Pick up the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for professional-level flossing at 55% off today.
- Stock up on Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser with 38% off.
Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
