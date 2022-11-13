Which ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ stockings are best?

If you’re looking for unique Christmas decorations, stockings inspired by your favorite holiday movie are a great place to start. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a holiday classic that celebrates both Halloween and Christmas. The Tim Burton masterpiece is a cherished work of art featuring claymation characters and the intricate, magical worlds of Halloween Town and Christmas Town. A “Nightmare Before Christmas” stocking is a great way to personalize your holiday decorations and bring some spooky festiveness into your home.

If you’re looking for the best of the best, this Kurt Adler Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th Anniversary Edition Christmas Stocking is customizable, high-quality, and features Jack Skellington and his beloved ghost dog, Zero.

What to know before you buy a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ stocking

What is ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’?

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” tells the story of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. All his life, he’s only celebrated Halloween, and he finds himself longing for more. One night, Jack accidentally stumbles into the magical world of Christmas Town. He becomes enamored of the decorations, traditions, and the mystical Santa Claus. Jack convinces the residents of Halloween Town to help him take over Christmas. The movie is a celebration of all things Christmas with a haunting Halloween twist.

Characters

Like other Christmas stockings, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” stockings are a unique holiday decoration that comes in a variety of shapes and designs. When looking for one, it’s important to know which character you want to feature. For those who aren’t familiar with the Tim Burton classic, here’s a rundown of the characters:

Jack Skellington: The Pumpkin King of Halloween Town is the hero of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Jack Skellington is a tall, over-exaggerated skeleton dressed in a tuxedo. He longs for meaning in his life and finds it when he discovers the magic of Christmas. If you’re looking for a “Nightmare Before Christmas” stocking for someone else and are unsure which character is their favorite, Jack is a safe bet.

The Pumpkin King of Halloween Town is the hero of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Jack Skellington is a tall, over-exaggerated skeleton dressed in a tuxedo. He longs for meaning in his life and finds it when he discovers the magic of Christmas. If you’re looking for a “Nightmare Before Christmas” stocking for someone else and are unsure which character is their favorite, Jack is a safe bet. Sally: Sally is the heart of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” She’s a ragdoll who constantly comes undone at the seams and spends her time adoring Jack Skellington from afar. With Sally’s help, Jack is able to save his town and Christmas from complete ruin.

Sally is the heart of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” She’s a ragdoll who constantly comes undone at the seams and spends her time adoring Jack Skellington from afar. With Sally’s help, Jack is able to save his town and Christmas from complete ruin. Other characters: Most “Nightmare Before Christmas” stockings feature Jack or Sally. Other characters like Zero and Oogie Boogie also make appearances. Zero is Jack’s beloved ghost dog and is an adorable addition to any “Nightmare Before Christmas” stocking. Oogie Boogie is the movie’s villain. He’s a boogeyman and Jack’s rival in Halloween Town.

What to look for in a quality ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ stocking

Official licensing

Merchandise that’s officially licensed directly supports the artists who created it. An artist’s designs are often copied without official licensing and profits from these sales don’t benefit the artist. When finding a “Nightmare Before Christmas” stocking, make sure the product is officially licensed; this also ensures the quality of the art. Merchandise that isn’t officially licensed tends to look different from the original artwork, which can make the merchandise feel less authentic.

Fabric

The best fabrics for Christmas stockings are durable, easy to clean, and have the ability to stretch without bulging. Look for versatile fabrics like cotton, wool, felt, or stretchy velvet. Cotton is durable and has a good stretch. Wool is on the expensive side but is durable and is resistant to dust and wrinkles. Felt is thick, soft, and holds up well against the weight of stocking stuffers. Velvet is also on the more expensive side, but its luxurious feel is perfect for the cozy holiday season.

Customization

Christmas stockings sometimes feature the name of the person the stocking belongs to. Customizing your “Nightmare Before Christmas” stocking is a great way to bring even more personality and uniqueness to your holiday decorations. Look for the option to customize when finding your Christmas stocking. Keep in mind that customization may mean extra time is needed in shipment and delivery.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ stocking

“Nightmare Before Christmas” stockings generally cost $15-$35, depending on fabric quality and customization.

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ stocking FAQ

What can you put in a Christmas stocking?

A. There are many ways to fill a Christmas stocking. Traditionally, stocking stuffers are nuts, fruit, small toys, or sweets. One option is to give every stocking the same gifts. Another option is to personalize the Christmas stocking and give gifts that suit the recipient.

Why should I buy a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ stocking?

A. “Nightmare Before Christmas” stockings are ideal for fans of the movie or for someone looking to bring a little Halloween to their Christmas decorations. The movie mixes the two holidays in a unique, creative way, and “Nightmare Before Christmas” stockings incorporate the best of both Halloween and Christmas.

What are the best ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ stockings to buy?

Top ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ stocking

Kurt Adler Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th Anniversary Edition Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: This officially licensed stocking features Jack Skellington and his beloved ghost dog, Zero.

What you’ll love: This stocking is fully customizable and can feature you or a loved one’s first name. It also features 3D ornaments, making it a special addition to your holiday mantel.

What you should consider: Customization may require longer shipping and delivery time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ stocking for the money

Kurt Adler Nightmare Before Christmas Jack & Sally Satin Stocking

What you need to know: This cost-efficient satin stocking features Jack, Sally, and Zero and has a high-quality, lined interior.

What you’ll love: It’s designed with fun glitter detail and comes with a rope hanging loop.

What you should consider: This stocking isn’t machine-washable and can only be cleaned with a damp cloth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sictlay The Nightmare Before Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: This durable, 21-inch stocking features Jack in a landscape from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

What you’ll love: This stocking is large enough for a variety of gifts and is easy to hang on a mantel. Its design is a great, artistic take on the classic holiday movie.

What you should consider: This stocking is made with polyester and is not as soft as other fabrics.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

