Which holiday gift for employees is best?

When the holidays roll around, in addition to friends and family, you may also have to shop for employees. Many professionals buy holiday gifts for their employees to show their appreciation.

While you may spend the better part of 40 hours a week with employees and know them fairly well on a professional level, it can still be hard to choose personal gifts for them. To find the right holiday gift for employees this year, consider products that solve problems, make life easier or simply bring joy.

What to know before you buy holiday gifts for employees

Who I need to buy holiday gifts for at the office

Depending on where you work and your relationships with staff, you may find yourself buying holiday gifts for several people at the office.

For many professionals, their gift list includes executive assistants, team members, department heads or interns. Some professionals buy holiday gifts for other individuals they regularly interact with at work, like valets, cleaning crew members or security officers. With the rise of working from home, it’s common to send holiday gifts to remote employees or contractors as well.

Which holiday gifts are best for departments or teams

Professionals with large teams or departments may opt for group gifts that appeal to everyone. Here are a few popular options.

Holiday gift baskets for employees, for example, contain dozens of treats and specialty items. They allow staff to choose their gifts from the assortment, whether it’s a chocolate bar or a bag of gourmet popcorn.

Instead of buying gifts individually or for the department as a whole, many professionals treat their staff to a special holiday lunch. They either send lunch to the office or take their team out for a nice meal.

Many professionals give branded merchandise for team members featuring company logos, mascots or colors. Some of the most common branded items include office supplies, outerwear and travel gear.

Which holiday gifts are best for assistants

Many professionals work closely with the executive or personal assistants, and for that reason, it’s common to spend a little more on holiday gifts for them. Gift certificates to favorite restaurants or retailers are good choices. Wine, leather goods, electronics and beauty products are also popular.

What are the best holiday gifts to buy for employees?

Top Amazon gift card

Amazon Gift Card Pack

If you’re looking for holiday party gifts for employees, you can’t go wrong with $10 Amazon gift cards. This set comes with 10 gift cards that are individually packed in mini envelopes.

Top Echo device

Echo Dot

This compact smart speaker offers hands-free voice control for music, smart home devices and calls. The device has built-in Alexa and has tens of thousands of skills to make life easier, like making grocery lists or checking the weather.

Top Amazon Fire tablet

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

Amazon’s most affordable tablet on the market doesn’t compromise on function, especially with front- and rear-facing cameras and a quad-core processor. The device is perfect for mobile gaming or video calls.

Top elegant pen

Cross Bailey Ballpoint Pen

A classic option, this sophisticated Cross pen has the brand’s signature craftsmanship and styling. The pen has a smooth twist-action mechanism as well as a well-balanced body for comfortable writing.

Top mini chocolate box

Godiva Santa Chocolate Gift Box

This affordable Godiva gift box includes an eight-piece assortment of individually wrapped dark, milk and white chocolate truffles. The Santa-themed box is fun and festive.

Top wine opener set

Cork Genius Wine Opener Set

Say goodbye to broken corks with this innovative wine accessories gift set, whose opener features a simple push mechanism for easy opening. It includes a vacuum wine sealer to preserve flavor, as well as an aerator for smooth, no-drip pouring.

Top wireless charger

Anker Qi-Certified Wireless Charger

A convenient gift that will get plenty of use, this wireless Qi-certified charger is a sleek addition to any desk. It charges most smartphones and wireless earbuds, and its small size makes it great for travel.

Top crossbody bag

Michael Kors Signature Jet Set Medium

This understated crossbody bag features classic Michael Kors styling with 18K gold-tone hardware and a stylish print. It’s ideal for holding the bare essentials, like smartphones, makeup and keys.

Top nuts assortment

Oh! Nuts Nut and Dried Fruit Gift Box

Colorful and nutritious, this nuts and fruit assortment includes healthy goodies like dried summer plums and pistachios. It comes neatly arranged in a gift box that you can easily wrap or decorate.

Top ragrance gift set

Estee Lauder Fragrance Treasures Gift Set

This limited-edition fragrance set features four of Estee Lauder’s best-selling scents, including Pleasures and Modern Muse. They’re neatly packaged in a red-and-white gift box featuring holiday colors and red gift boxes.

Top travel mug

Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mug

A favorite among commuters, Contigo’s stainless steel insulated travel mug has patented Autoseal technology to prevent spills and drips, even when it tips over inside bags. It keeps hot drinks warm for up to 7 hours and cold beverages chilled for up to 18 hours.

Top skincare set

Jack Black Skin Saviors Set

Jack Black’s sampler gift box features four of the brand’s top-selling products, including cleanser, exfoliator, moisturizer and lip balm. These products help restore and protect skin after shaving.

Top Moscow mule set

Benicci Moscow Mule Copper Mug Set

This Moscow mule set comes with a pair of handcrafted copper mugs and straws. The set can be given on its own as an affordable gift or presented with vodka, lime and ginger beer in a personalized gift basket.

