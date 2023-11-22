Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals 2023

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to score a good deal on a kitchen appliance, Black Friday is the time to act. We assembled a megalist of the best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals for 2023, featuring over 80 top-selling products in virtually every category.

At BestReviews, we’re experts in deal hunting and product testing, committed to recommending only the top products on the market. Right now, we’re seeing excellent discounts on the Ninja AF161 5.5-Quart Max XL Air Fryer and Breville Smart Oven Toaster Oven. Our roundup also features a variety of products evaluated by the BestReviews Testing Lab, including the Ninja NC301 Creami Ice Cream Maker and the Oxo Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder.

Best air fryer deals

If you love the crisp and crunch of fried foods but want a healthier solution, an air fryer is a must-have; cooking with an air fryer cuts calories by 70% to 80% compared to deep-frying. We rounded up some of the most popular air fryers available, including testing insights on the Ninja AF161 and Dash Deluxe models.

47% OFF

Our tester praised this Ninja air fryer for cooking a variety of foods consistently well and for having an intuitive digital interface. While it has a large 5.5-quart capacity, it still fits easily on most kitchen counters. This model features Max Crisp, Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate settings and even comes with a recipe book. We found that the air fryer cooked faster than most recipe recommendations, so you have to keep an eye on the food initially until you get a feel for the unit. The ceramic basket inside can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

37% OFF

During testing, we found this air fryer performed well for a budget-priced unit, although it doesn’t have presets like other models, and there’s some initial guesswork as you get used to how it cooks. This Dash air fryer comes with a recipe book and has basic dial controls, so it’s easy to use and a good option for beginners. We did note that the 6-quart air fryer is bulkier than comparable options on the market.

12% OFF

This bestselling 8-quart air fryer is perfect for feeding a large family or cooking with multiple roommates. It offers six versatile cooking programs, including Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate. There are two independent 4-quart zones for cooking different foods separately, and the interior baskets are dishwasher-safe. It’s also available in 7- and 10-quart capacities.

Other air fryer deals worth checking out

The affordable Cosori 2.1-Quart Small 4-in-1 Air Fryer is ideal for solo meals with Air Fry, Roast, Bake and Reheat cooking presets. 25% OFF

The Chefman 10-Quart Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ can cook food for a crowd, with a highly versatile design featuring 17 presets and three cooking racks; it also works as a rotisserie oven and convection oven. 29% OFF

The Ninja AF101 4-Quart Air Fryer is ideal for one or two people, with Crisp, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate settings. 39% OFF

Best deep fryer deals

While cooking with a deep fryer isn’t exactly healthy, crispy french fries, chicken wings, doughnuts and other fried foods sure are delicious. We selected some of the top-selling deep fryers available, with various capacities and features to suit different cooking needs.

30% OFF

You can enjoy deep-fried foods in just minutes with this high-end model, available in 1.8- and 3.5-liter capacities. These units have adjustable temperature and timer controls, as well as a viewing window in the lid. The highlight of this model is its patented filtration system, automatically filtering and storing oil in the oil box for easy cleanup and minimal waste. The cooking basket, bowl, lid and oil box are all dishwasher-safe.

16% OFF

This affordable electric deep fryer has an extra-large capacity, holding 19 cups of oil and capable of frying food in a matter of minutes. It won’t take up too much space on the counter, despite its spacious interior. It features adjustable temperature and timer controls, with a viewing window on the lid so you can monitor food while it cooks. The fryer basket is dishwasher-safe, too.

33% OFF

This Presto model contains two baskets for deep-frying different foods at the same time with a 12-cup oil capacity. It comes with a pot for deep-frying and a steamer basket so you can steam and boil foods as well. The unit features adjustable temperature control, and both the heating element and pot are removable for cleaning.

Other deep fryer deals worth checking out

The affordable National Presto 05461 Stainless Steel Pro Fry Deep Fryer has an 8-cup oil capacity for small-batch cooking. 23% OFF + $1.33 OFF COUPON

The Presto 05411 GranPappy Electric Deep Fryer is another low-cost option, with a 6-cup oil capacity for solo meals and compact design suitable for small kitchens. 28% OFF

The Cuisinart 4-Quart Deep Fryer is another premium model to consider, with a large capacity and useful viewing lid. 41% OFF

Best toaster and toaster oven deals

If you can’t go without your morning toast or bagel with cream cheese, we have you covered with popular two- and four-slice toaster recommendations. You may be considering a toaster oven, too; these useful appliances cook smaller batches of food faster than a traditional oven.

33% OFF

This new-age toaster boasts sleek touch buttons and an LED display, with intelligent heating technology that provides even toasting every time. You can fit four regular slices of toast in the two slots, which are extra-wide to accommodate long, thick baguette slices, bagels and more. It has Cancel, Defrost and Reheat functions, six browning settings and a removable crumb tray for easy cleanup. There’s a smaller two-slice version available, too.

20% OFF

This countertop convection oven offers nine cooking functions, with enough room to toast six slices of bread or accommodate a 13-inch pizza. It has an LCD display and knob controls, featuring Breville’s Element IQ system; this system uses smart technology to direct heat where it’s needed most, creating the ideal cooking environment and eliminating cold spots. As a bonus, this Breville toaster oven comes with a baking pan and broiling rack, both measuring 12 by 12 inches, as well as a 13-inch pizza pan.

31% OFF

This versatile appliance packs in a ton of value, functioning both as an air fryer and toaster oven with eight cooking settings. It’s got dial controls and a 60-minute timer, with a spacious interior that fits six slices of bread, a 12-inch pizza or 4-pound chicken. The Cuisinart toaster oven includes an oven rack, grill rack, baking pan and a basket for air-frying.

Other toaster and toaster oven deals worth checking out

The GE Stainless Steel 4-Slice Toaster has four extra-wide slots and seven toasting options, with a space-efficient design despite its large capacity. 29% OFF

The cute and compact Mueller Retro 2-Slice Toaster has a fun design reminiscent of the 1950s, with seven browning levels and four colors to choose from. 44% OFF

The small yet mighty Breville Mini Smart Toaster Oven BOV450XL is the perfect space-saving appliance, with eight cooking functions and enough room to fit four slices of toast or an 11-inch pizza. 29% OFF

Best countertop microwave deals

If you’re looking to replace your microwave, Black Friday is a great time to buy a new one. We included options ranging from 0.9 to 1.6 cubic feet and 900 to 1,250 watts of power to suit different users, even multifunctional models that can air-fry and broil.

18% OFF

This versatile 3-in-1 microwave has Air Fryer, Broiler and Convection modes. There are presets for cooking potatoes, popcorn and pizza; reheat, defrost and auto cook settings; a 30-second quick-heat option; as well as nine temperature settings, ranging from 100 to 400 degrees. With 1,050 watts of power, it cooks food quickly and efficiently. The compact 1-cubic-foot microwave will fit most dorm rooms and kitchens.

20% OFF

This Farberware model is slightly larger and more powerful than the GE model, with a 1.2-cubic-foot capacity and 1,100 watts of power. Smart Sensor technology adjusts the cooking level mid-cycle for optimally cooked food, with six auto-cook presets, multiple defrost options and 10 temperature settings. It’s another space-saving model that won’t take up too much room on a kitchen counter.

12% OFF

If you’re looking for a more powerful microwave with a larger capacity, this Toshiba model is a great choice, with a 1.6 cubic-foot-capacity and 1,250 watts of cooking power. It has Express Cook and Defrost buttons, 10 power levels and pre-programmed cook settings for heating pizza, potatoes, vegetables and other foods optimally. A smart sensor detects humidity levels and automatically adjusts power.

Other countertop microwave deals worth checking out

The Black and Decker 1.4-Cubic-Foot Digital Microwave Oven is a compact, budget-friendly option with 900 watts of power, pre-programmed cook settings, 10 power settings and 30-second express cooking. 15% OFF

The LG Neo Chef 1.5-Cubic-Foot Countertop Microwave Oven has 1,200 watts of power, five reheat settings, seven presets, a 30-second cook setting and 10 power levels. 21% OFF

The 1,000-watt Toshiba 1-Cubic-Foot Multifunction 6-in-1 Microwave is offered at a deep discount, with 10 cooking presets, a defrost feature, air-frying capabilities, 30-second express cooking and 11 power levels. 50% OFF

Best pressure and slow cooker deals

Food cooks faster in a pressure cooker, making it more energy efficient than other cooking methods. Food retains most of its nutrients when cooked this way, as well. Slow cookers are similarly energy efficient, but as the name implies, they take much longer to cook food. They’re also much better for cooking root vegetables and tougher cuts of meat given the long cooking process, which adds moisture while breaking down fat. We found deals on both appliances, even putting one of them — the Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 pressure cooker — to the test.

12% OFF

This multifunctional appliance works as a pressure cooker, air fryer and slow cooker. When we tested it, we found that it performed well on all fronts, with a variety of meals coming out delicious every time. The large 8-quart capacity is perfect for feeding large groups or batch cooking, and the interior basket is conveniently dishwasher-safe.

While it’s relatively easy to use, there’s a bit of a learning curve, given all the features and functions. The included recipe book is helpful and instructive. This unit takes up a lot of space on the kitchen counter, but its versatility lets it replace other appliances. This cooker is also heavier than other models.

32% OFF

This classic pressure cooker’s stainless steel build ensures optimal cooking and long-lasting durability. There are two pressure settings and a secure locking mechanism for safe cooking. It’s compatible with all cooktops, including induction. While the lid must be washed by hand, you can toss the pot in the dishwasher. This model comes in 6.3-, 8-, and 22-quart versions.

25% OFF + $7.50 OFF COUPON

The Crock-Pot is the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it slow cooker, with a large 8-quart capacity for feeding a crowd. There are three heat settings, and you can program food to cook for up to 20 hours. Once the food is done, it automatically switches to Warming mode. Both the lid and the stoneware interior pot are dishwasher-safe, and you also get a recipe book with this model.

Other pressure cooker and slow cooker deals worth checking out

The versatile Mueller 6-Quart 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker also functions as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker and more with its 14 cooking presets. 29% OFF

The Crock-Pot 8-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker is an affordable alternative to the larger model we featured from the same brand, but since it’s a manual model, you have to keep an eye on it while the food is cooking. 22% OFF

Best multicooker and rice cooker deals

The best multicookers on the market offer a lot of value for the money, since they can replace multiple kitchen appliances. Even today’s rice cookers typically have extra functionality for making other foods. We selected the best deals on top-selling multicookers and rice cookers and put one model in particular — the popular Instant Pot Duo Crisp — to the test.

25% OFF

We tested the Instant Pot Duo Crisp, and after cooking multiple meals with it, we can say that it passed with flying colors. You get the convenience of pressure cooking, slow cooking, sauteing, steaming, dehydrating, air-frying and more in one device. The Instant Pot is highly efficient across functions, delivering consistently tasty meals and reducing cook times compared to other methods.

The interface was easy to use, but it does take some time to become familiar with the unit, given its 11 cooking presets, 15 smart programs and other features. The lid, inner pot and included accessories are all dishwasher-safe.

33% OFF

For slightly less functionality and a lesser price, this Instant Pot model is a close second to the Duo Crisp. It also has a 6-quart capacity, but nine presets as opposed to 11. It functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer. It’s designed with a super quiet steam release and 15 smart programs that take the guesswork out of cooking. The lid, inner pot and accessories are all dishwasher-safe.

20% OFF

This Aroma rice cooker makes 2 to 4 cups of any type of rice. It’s easy to use, with a simple one-touch operation and Warming mode that kicks in automatically once the rice is finished. You can also use this rice cooker to make soups, stews, chili and more; considering its versatility, this is one of the cheapest multicookers money can buy. The nonstick inner pot, included measuring cup and serving spatula are all dishwasher-safe.

Other multicooker and rice cooker deals worth checking out

The Ninja Foodi 8.5-Quart PossibleCooker Pro Multicooker replaces 14 cooking tools and appliances, including a slow cooker, steam oven, food warmer, cast-iron skillet, saucepan, stock pot, Dutch oven, bread maker and more. 33% OFF

The Aroma 20-Cup Programmable Rice and Grain Cooker is perfect for feeding a large family or multiple roommates, with functions for white rice, brown rice, steam and slow cook, plus a 15-hour delay timer for flexible meal planning. 43% OFF

The Cuckoo 6-Cup Micom Rice Cooker offers 13 programs for various types of rice, porridge, baby food and more; plus, its sleek profile will look great on the kitchen counter. 19% OFF

Best blender deals

Whether you’re a smoothie lover, enjoy hearty soups or want to make homemade baby food for your little one, having a reliable blender is a must. We selected some full-size countertop blenders, personal blenders and immersion blenders, even putting two to the test; the Braun TriForce blender and the Cuisinart Smart Stick hand blender.

With its 1,600-watt motor, this 68-ounce Braun blender is one of the most powerful options on the market, which we verified by preparing various foods, including smoothies, soup and nut butter, in it. The countertop blender has six settings — smoothie, soup, chop, ice crush, frozen dessert and spread — as well as coarse, medium and smooth control settings and 10 manual speed modes.

We loved the self-cleaning function and how the blender gave us an estimated time for how long it would take to process food, which was around one minute. The measurements along the side of the container are handy, too. All in all, it’s a solid, mid-range blender and well worth the price, given its stellar performance. Keep in mind that, while the container can be placed in the dishwasher, you should wash the other components by hand.

37% OFF

21% OFF

If you’re looking to splurge on a premium blender, this Vitamix is the way to go. The 64-ounce Vitamix blender features a powerful 1,500-watt motor that makes quick work of even the toughest nuts and root vegetables. There are 10 speed settings for precision blending, a self-cleaning option and measurements on the side of the container. Unfortunately, this blender is not dishwasher-safe.

38% OFF

This personal blender has a 1,200-watt motor that’s twice as powerful as the original Nutribullet, extracting more nutrients with every blend. It’s simple to operate, with a 60-second blend time and optional pulse feature. It also comes with a recipe book. The design is portable, with travel-size 24- and 32-ounce cups included, as well as a to-go lid. You can place the cups in the dishwasher, but the other components should be washed by hand.

50% OFF

We tested this Cuisinart model by blending a variety of soups and smoothies, and the results were excellent each time. It was especially useful for soups, taking much less time to prepare compared to using a blender, which requires you to wait until the soup cools down before pouring it into the container, then heating it back up to serve.

This immersion blender features a 300-watt motor, two speed settings and a variety of accessories, including a chopper/grinder attachment, whisk attachment and mixing/measuring cup. We liked how this blender breaks down into two parts, so it’s easy to store in a kitchen drawer. The only real downside we found is that you have to hold the Unlock and On buttons at the same time for it to work, which may be difficult or awkward for some users.

Other blender deals worth checking out

The Magic Bullet Blender is one of the most well-known, highly rated personal blenders out there, beloved by hundreds of thousands of users; while its 250-watt motor has some limitations, it’s the ideal choice on a limited budget and comes with a variety of accessories. 27% OFF

The Ninja Professional Plus Blender Duo’s smart technology takes the guesswork out of blending, with preprogrammed settings that automatically adjust blending patterns and speeds. 23% OFF

This Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500-Watt Multipurpose Hand Blender is half the price of the Cuisinart model we tested, with a more powerful motor, nine speed settings and included whisk and milk frother attachments. 22% OFF

Best ice cream and waffle maker deals

If you have an incurable sweet tooth but want to cut down on eating out and buying store-bought desserts, an ice cream maker or waffle maker lets you enjoy these tasty treats at home. We put the Ninja NC301 Creami and Cuisinart ICE30BC ice cream makers, as well as the Dash Mini Waffle Maker, to the test, and we’re happy to say that these appliances are worth the hype.

16% OFF

We made ice cream and sorbet with this sleek-looking machine, each batch taking 25 to 30 minutes to prepare and producing up to 2 quarts. We noticed that the results and consistency were much better when the double-insulated bowl had been chilled for 24 hours beforehand. We like that it’s lightweight, relatively compact and both easy to use and clean. You can use this machine to make sorbet and frozen yogurt, too. It comes with a lid for storing leftovers in the freezer, an ice cream paddle and recipe book to get you started.

13% OFF

After testing this Ninja Creami, we could see why it went viral on TikTok. We tried out ice cream and sorbet and loved the results, but you can also make gelato, milkshakes, smoothies and more. While it’s double the cost of the Cuisinart ICE30BC, it has a more powerful motor and enhanced functionality, taking the place of multiple appliances. You also get a recipe book with this model.

While you have to leave the bowl in the freezer for 24 hours, it only takes a few minutes to make ice cream. The machine has seven preset programs, dishwasher-safe components and a slim profile and won’t take up much space on the kitchen counter. This ice cream maker comes with two 16-ounce pints and lids for freezer storage, as well as a recipe book to get you started with making tasty desserts.

15% OFF

At full price, this Dash waffle maker was inexpensive to begin with — given the deep discount, it’s practically a steal. We tested this device and were happy with the consistent, fluffy and delicious results. The nonstick coating was particularly effective and easy to wipe clean, with no bits of waffle clinging to the surface; in fact, we made several waffles in a row without having to add cooking spray.

The waffle maker heats up in minutes, and there are no temperature controls; you simply pour in the batter, wait a bit and an indicator light lets you know when the cooking cycle is finished, taking approximately five minutes. The device makes one 4-inch mini waffle at a time, so it’s best suited for feeding one to two people.

Other ice cream and waffle maker deals worth checking out

The Cuisinart ICE-21P1 Ice Cream Maker is a more affordable alternative to the other model we featured, with a smaller 1.5-quart capacity and less attractive design. 20% OFF

This Presto 03512 Stuffler Stuffed Waffle Maker will take your breakfast or dessert to the next level, letting you bake fresh fruits, pie filling, chocolate and other toppings into your waffles. 29% OFF

The Cuisinart WAF-300P1 Belgian Waffle Maker makes four thick square waffles at a time, perfect for large families and brunch for a crowd. 15% OFF

The versatile Ovente 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker, Panini Press and Waffle Iron’s interchangeable nonstick plates transform it into multiple appliances in one, offered at a very affordable price point. 26% OFF

Best electric grill and griddle deals

For those who aren’t allowed to cook on their balcony or don’t want the hassle and upkeep of a gas-powered grill, an indoor electric grill is a great alternative. Griddles, a type of electric grill, have an open cooktop that’s ideal for making breakfast feasts — eggs, sausages, pancakes, hash browns, the whole shebang.

20% OFF

This George Foreman grill has a 75-square-inch cooking surface for preparing burgers, chicken, fish, vegetables, paninis and more. The 1,200-watt grill can serve up to five people at a time. The nonstick surface and drip tray make cleaning a cinch, and the top and bottom grill plates offer fast, even cooking.

42% OFF

This Hamilton Beach model has a host of convenient features, including a nonstick grilling plate that’s removable and dishwasher-safe, a large drip tray and a viewing window for keeping an eye on your food as it cooks. With this 1,200-watt grill, you can adjust the temperature between 200 to 450 degrees to cook and sear a variety of foods. The 118-square-inch grilling surface lets you cook up to six servings at once.

33% OFF

It’s not surprising that this family-sized electric griddle is a bestseller, considering its low price and expansive 210-square-inch cooking surface. You can fit up to eight pancakes or eggs at once and adjust the temperature between 200 and 400 degrees. The powerful 1,800-watt element heats food quickly and evenly. The nonstick surface and removable drip tray make cleanup a breeze, too.

Other electric grill and griddle deals worth checking out

The compact, budget-friendly Aroma Housewares 3-Quart 3-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill lets you grill, saute, simmer and boil a variety of foods, with a 10-inch cooking surface, viewing window, adjustable temperature controls and easy-to-clean parts. 22% OFF

In addition to grilling, the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill can air-fry, broil, bake, roast and dehydrate food for the whole family. 35% OFF

The Presto 07211 Liddle Griddle is the way to go if you want a small yet powerful unit, featuring a nonstick cooking surface, adjustable temperature control and a drip tray. 39% OFF

Best hand and stand mixer deals

Hand mixers and stand mixers make cooking, baking and meal prep easier by taking some of the manual work out of the process. Hand mixers are less costly, more compact and easier to store compared to stand mixers. On the other hand, stand mixers allow for hands-free operation, and they’re more powerful, capable of handling larger batches and heavier doughs. We selected some of the best hand and stand mixers on sale today; most of these picks come with accessories and attachments that enhance their functionality, either included with the product or available separately.

19% OFF

This Cuisinart hand mixer is one of the most sought-after models available, with its nine speed settings offering the most customization of the picks we’ve featured. It has a relatively powerful 220-watt motor. Aside from the two beaters, this unit comes with handy extras including a whisk, dough hooks, spatula and an attachable case for keeping the parts organized. All the accessories are dishwasher-safe.

35% OFF

The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is beloved by home cooks, professional chefs and bakers alike. While the price is steep, the premium performance, versatility and durable build make it well worth the cost. It offers 10 speed settings to whip, mix and knead a wide array of ingredients. The mixer comes with a 4.5-quart bowl, a flat beater, dough hook and a six-wire whip, all of which are dishwasher-safe. The tilt-head feature is useful, as it allows for easier access to the mixing bowl.

The beauty of this stand mixer is that you can buy a wide array of attachments for added functionality, including, but not limited to, food processor, ice cream maker, pasta press, food grinder, slicer/shredder, vegetable sheet cutter, fruit and vegetable spiralizer, fruit and vegetable strainer and grain mill attachments, all of which are on sale now. However, the 25-pound mixer with a 250-watt motor is one of the heavier, less powerful options out there.

30% OFF

This Cuisinart stand mixer is a solid mid-range alternative to the KitchenAid. It has a few more speed settings compared to the Kitchenaid (12 in total), with a weight of 17 pounds and a 500-watt motor, meaning it’s both lighter and more powerful. Compared to the Kitchenaid, though, there are fewer attachments available; Cuisinart sells ice cream maker, pasta extruder, spiralizer/slicer, meat grinder and pasta roller and cutter attachments, but we could only find the first three of those on sale. It has a tilt-back head and comes with a larger 5.5-quart bowl, whisk, a flat mixing paddle, dough hook and recipe book. All the accessories are dishwasher-safe.

Other hand and stand mixers worth checking out

The low-cost Black and Decker 6-Speed Hand Mixer comes with wire beaters, a whisk, two dough hooks and a storage case; it’s the most powerful option on the list, running on 250 watts. 57% OFF

The Ovente 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer has the lowest price on our list, with a convenient snap-on case for storing the beaters and power cord; keep in mind, though, that the 150-watt motor offers only modest power. 48% OFF

If the Kitchenaid and Cuisinart models are out of your price range, the less costly Hamilton Beach 7-Speed Stand Mixer may be worth your while; it has a powerful 300-watt motor and weighs less than 10 pounds, with a 4-quart mixing bowl, flat beater, whisk and dough hook included in the set. 36% OFF

Best coffee maker deals

Whether you’re new to brewing at home or looking to replace your old coffee maker, these recommendations are sure to satisfy your caffeine craving. We even put one of the machines, the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, to the test.

47% OFF

We tested out this top-selling Keurig by brewing coffee, tea and hot water in various cup sizes. We like that the large reservoir lets you brew over 6 cups before having to refill. This coffee maker took only a minute to brew, so it’s perfect if you’re in a rush or antsy to get your cup of joe. Conveniently, you don’t need to use a filter with this machine, only K-cups. We found the operation straightforward, with only five buttons; power, on/off and three buttons for brewing 6-, 8- or 10-ounce cups. While the 4-minute heat-up time isn’t that long, other models do warm up faster. The cord is short, too, so you may have trouble finding a space to plug it in.

28% OFF

This Ninja machine is highly versatile, capable of brewing drip coffee, espresso, cappuccinos and lattes. You have the choice between a classic, rich or over-ice brew. There are nine drink sizes ranging from 1 cup, to travel mug, to a full 12-cup carafe. This Ninja coffee maker has a built-in milk frother, and it’s compatible with both coffee grounds and Nespresso capsules. There’s a storage bin for storing up to 20 capsules that make recycling simple, along with convenient features, including Delay Brew, Keep Warm and Clean functions. This coffee maker comes with a scoop, paper filter kit and a glass carafe.

62% OFF

This Cuisinart model is fully automatic, with a 14-cup capacity perfect for families or multiple coffee-loving roommates. You can program it up to 24 hours in advance, with the choice between regular and bold coffee flavors. It has a sleek digital display, a self-clean function and an optional ready alert. The Brew Pause feature is particularly useful, letting you grab a cup before the brewing cycle is finished. This coffee maker comes with a gold-tone coffee filter, a charcoal water filter for maximum freshness and a measuring scoop.

Other coffee maker deals worth checking out

The Mr. Coffee 2129512 5-Cup Mini Brew Coffee Maker is perfect for java lovers on a budget, with a space-saving design and the ability to brew 25 ounces at once (about two standard cups of coffee). 24% OFF

The Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker will save space on your kitchen counter, capable of brewing an 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cup in just a few minutes at the press of a button. 28% OFF

The Farberware 12-Cup Electric Percolator brews coffee multiple times for a more robust aroma and richer flavor, producing 1 cup per minute. 20% OFF

14 more kitchen appliance deals

Wait, there’s more — this deals guide wouldn’t be complete without the products featured below. We put four of these popular appliances to the test, including the SodaStream, Oxo Coffee Grinder, Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker 2.0 and Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro.

16% OFF

This kitchen scale allows for more precisely measured ingredients when cooking, baking and meal prepping so you can get the best results out of your recipes. The LCD display shows measurements in grams, pounds, fluid ounces and milliliters with an accuracy of 0.1 grams. Auto-zero and tare functions improve accuracy when weighing items individually or in containers. It has an 11-pound weight capacity, with a detachable bowl that’s great for measuring mixed ingredients and completing tare measurements.

14% OFF

If you’re sick of trudging back and forth between the living room and the kitchen or outside to the grill to check your food as it cooks, this smart thermometer is an absolute game changer. The device lets you keep tabs on your food from up to 165 feet away, sending customized alerts and notifications based on the desired temperature or cook time via smartphone app — whether your food is cooking on the stove or grill, in the oven or smoker. Four probes with dual temperature sensors monitor internal meat temperature and external temperature simultaneously. The holder has a built-in USB port, so you don’t have to bother with batteries, either.

20% OFF

This versatile appliance can mince, dice, shred, puree and knead a variety of foods. Its powerful 720-watt motor can handle almost anything you throw in it. The 14-cup container has an extra-large feed tube for adding food with ease. Operation is straightforward, with simple “on” and “off/pulse” buttons. The Cuisinart food processor comes with a recipe book, slicing disc, shredding disc, chopping/mixing blade and spatula.

20% OFF

If you’re a budding coffee connoisseur, a quality grinder is a must. Freshly ground coffee has a richer flavor and is more aromatic; plus, a more consistent grind means you’ll avoid under- or over-extracted grounds, which is what gives some coffee a sour or bitter flavor. When testing this Oxo coffee grinder, we were impressed by the 15 settings ranging from coarse for cold-brew coffee and extra fine for espresso drinks.

The one-touch controls make it easy to operate, and the large-capacity hopper holds up to 12 ounces of coffee grounds. With a 100-watt motor, the grinder isn’t as powerful or high-end as other units, but it performs well for a mid-range model.

45% OFF

This 1.5-liter electric kettle boils enough water for 3 cups of coffee or tea, featuring durable borosilicate glass that won’t shatter if you drop it accidentally. The powerful 1,100-watt heating element boils water in minutes and is more energy-efficient compared to traditional stovetop units. It has the auto-shutoff typical of modern electric kettles, but what’s unique is the blue LED lights that illuminate the kettle when it’s boiling, creating a cool visual effect.

45% OFF

If you love the taste of freshly squeezed juice and want to add more nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables to your diet, this juicer is a great option. The Nutribullet juicer has two speed settings and an 800-watt motor, offering solid power for a mid-range machine. It makes 27 ounces of juice at a time, with a wide 3-inch feeding tube for adding ingredients with ease. The juice pitcher, pulp basin and sieve are all dishwasher-safe.

15% OFF

During testing, we found that each SodaStream cylinder makes up to 60 liters of extra-fizzy water, offering endless flavor possibilities. The SodaStream give you fresh sparkling water in just seconds, and the 1-liter bottle is dishwasher-safe. The energy-efficient CO2 cylinder snaps onto the bottle easily, with the SodaStream saving up to thousands of plastic bottles. It’s conveniently cordless and compact, too.

48% OFF

You’ll never be stuck cutting with dull knives again with this professional-grade electric knife sharpener. A three-stage sharpening system and extra-fine ceramic wheel give the blades a razor-sharp edge. Blade guides and a blade-thickness selector provide the optimal sharpening angle; thin for light blades such as filet and paring knives, medium for chef’s knives and standard kitchen knives and thick for hunting and sports knives.

31% OFF

This compact oven lets you bake delicious pizza, cookies, chicken wings and more on your kitchen counter. The continuously rotating tray ensures even baking, with powerful, 1,235-watt top and bottom heating elements controlled separately; you can select top, bottom or both elements for the best results, depending on what you’re making. This handy device saves significant energy compared to using a conventional oven. A timer signals when the food is finished, automatically turning off the heat. What’s more, the nonstick baking pan is removable for easy cleanup.

33% OFF

Enjoy nicoise salad, egg-salad sandwiches, deviled eggs, scrambled eggs and more with this dedicated cooker. The Dash cooker will have you making perfectly cooked soft, medium or hard-boiled eggs every time. It accommodates six eggs at once, with interchangeable trays for boiled, poached and scrambled eggs and omelets. This compact, lightweight egg cooker also comes with a measuring cup and recipe book.

20% OFF

If you struggle to uncork bottles, have mobility issues or simply want to skip the manual work of opening a bottle, this Oster electric wine opener is the perfect solution. It’s a cinch to use with one-button operation. This value set includes the opener, foil cutter, an aerating wine pourer and two vacuum wine stoppers.

15% OFF

This bread maker isn’t the most high-end option out there, but it’s a great deal given its performance and extensive features. This bread maker does the kneading, rising and baking for you; simply choose between 1-, 1.5- and 2-pound loaves and 19 preset menus ranging from white bread to pizza dough, including gluten-free options. It saves you the trouble of washing multiple cookware items, with a 15-hour delay timer and convenient 60-minute Keep-Warm function. This bread maker comes with a nonstick bread pan, a measuring cup and spoon, kneading blade and metal hook for lifting out the kneading blade.

34% OFF

Sous vide is a slow-cooking method that retains the flavors and nutrients of the ingredients used. It requires a sous vide device and a water bath to submerge the food, resulting in moist, tender and juicy dishes. Sous vide cooking also uses less fat, oil and salt compared to other methods. A vacuum sealer is the best way of storing food when it’s in the water bath, and we feature one of the top models below. You’ll also need a container for immersing the food in, which we found on sale.

During testing, we admired this Anova Culinary sous vide cooker’s powerful 1,000-watt heating element and reliable, precise temperature control. It produced consistently good results and was easy to clean, with straightforward operation and a useful Wi-Fi app to monitor the cooking process. While this model has our approval overall, we did find the machine noisy and the app unreliable at times.

33% OFF

Not only can you use this vacuum sealer for sous vide cooking, it’ll also help preserve both fresh and frozen foods. This appliance removes the air surrounding food and creates an air-tight seal; as a result, frozen food is protected from dehydration and freezer burn, while perishable foods are kept fresh for longer. We liked that this vacuum sealer has powerful suction, Wet and Dry modes for different foods, a Pulse mode for finer control and even an accessory hose for sealing things other than bags. This device takes up little space on the kitchen counter and comes with a full roll of vacuum-sealing bags to get you started.

Who has the best Black Friday kitchen appliances deals?

Amazon offers some of the deepest discounts and the most product variety when it comes to kitchen appliances. You also get free shipping when you sign up for Amazon Prime. Walmart has some Black Friday deals on appliances as well, and shipping is free with the Walmart Plus membership.

What to consider when buying kitchen appliances?

Size : It’s important to note how much space there is available on your kitchen counter, in cabinets or in the pantry so you don’t have trouble storing the appliance.

: It’s important to note how much space there is available on your kitchen counter, in cabinets or in the pantry so you don’t have trouble storing the appliance. Power : With the exception of gas-powered appliances such as stoves and ovens, the majority of kitchen appliances run on electricity. The higher the wattage, the more powerful the unit is.

: With the exception of gas-powered appliances such as stoves and ovens, the majority of kitchen appliances run on electricity. The higher the wattage, the more powerful the unit is. Weight : Those who struggle with mobility, weak joints or other physical issues should check the weight of a given appliance to ensure they’ll be able to handle it and move it around the kitchen if necessary.

: Those who struggle with mobility, weak joints or other physical issues should check the weight of a given appliance to ensure they’ll be able to handle it and move it around the kitchen if necessary. Versatility : If you’re on a budget, low on kitchen space or simply want to cut down on the appliances you use, look for multifunctional products such as air fryer toaster ovens and Instant Pots.

: If you’re on a budget, low on kitchen space or simply want to cut down on the appliances you use, look for multifunctional products such as air fryer toaster ovens and Instant Pots. Aesthetic : Consider whether the look of a kitchen appliance is a priority; you may want to choose a finish that will blend in with your oven, sink or other fixed appliances for a streamlined look, and/or select a color that complements your kitchen’s existing color scheme.

: Consider whether the look of a kitchen appliance is a priority; you may want to choose a finish that will blend in with your oven, sink or other fixed appliances for a streamlined look, and/or select a color that complements your kitchen’s existing color scheme. Ease of cleaning : If you’re someone who loathes cleaning appliances by hand, look for products with parts you can toss in the dishwasher.

: If you’re someone who loathes cleaning appliances by hand, look for products with parts you can toss in the dishwasher. Recipes included: Some appliances, particularly pressure cookers and multicookers, come with recipes for added inspiration and to help you get familiar with the product.

Why trust our recommendations?

We spent hours researching bestselling products in the kitchen space, comparing deals offered by various retailers. Having consulted our extensive list of tested products, we only featured those with impressive performance, reliability and build quality. The tested products that were not offered at a deep enough discount were eliminated from the list. Only products with high customer satisfaction and positive ratings made the cut. This guide will continue to undergo regular updates, reflecting the hottest deals around.

