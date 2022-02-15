Which high-waisted biker shorts are best?

Whether you’re a cyclist or a fashionista, high-waisted biker shorts are the perfect combo of function and fashion. High-waisted biker shorts can be worn for cycling, yoga or as on-trend athleisure wear.

These figure-flattering shorts should fit tightly enough so that they don’t chafe your skin when you exercise but also stretch as you move. Many come in moisture-wicking fabrics. For a breathable design, BALEAF’s Women’s High-waisted Biker shorts are the top choice.

What to know before you buy high-waisted biker shorts

Style vs. function

Functionally, biker shorts are designed to reduce friction from repetitive motion during cycling. They’re longer than regular shorts to protect you from inner thigh chafing while riding a bike. The form-fitting cut and stretch material is designed to move with you and not ride up as you bike. If you’re wearing high-waisted biker shorts for style, you can pair them with a crop top or cropped sweatshirt. For everyday wear, you won’t need compression or padded elements.

Compression

While biker shorts are sometimes spoken of interchangeably with compression shorts, they’re not synonymous. Compression shorts are often cut in biker short lengths and add compression to the glute, thigh and hamstring for performance and muscle recovery, and are tighter than biker shorts. That being said, biker shorts have a bit of a compression element to them to keep them tightfitting and from riding up as you ride.

Fabric

The best biker shorts are made from moisture-wicking materials that won’t chafe under sweaty or hot conditions. The majority of biker shorts for cycling are made from a combination of polyester and spandex, or nylon and spandex. The more spandex a biker short has, the more compression fit it offers. Biker shorts for everyday wear, including high-waisted styles, can be made of blends of cotton and synthetics. Biker shorts containing cotton aren’t very moisture-wicking and can lead to chafing but they’re more comfortable — and breathable — for everyday wear.

Size and length

High-waisted biker shorts are available in women’s sizing from XXS to XXL. Select brands offer high-waisted biker shorts in extended sizes up to 3X. Traditionally biker shorts have a longer inseam of 9 inches, but you can find lengths as short as 2-inch inseams on high-waisted styles. Short biker shorts may be more practical for yoga or running.

Waistband

Because high-waisted biker shorts extend to or above the belly button, you want to make sure the waistband is comfortable and not too constricting. Many high-waisted styles have a wide waistband, around 4.5 inches. The panel provides not only more modest coverage but also (depending on how compressive the fabric is) tummy control. Many wearers choose high-waisted styles for their slimming effect.

What to look for in quality high-waisted biker shorts

Pockets

You can find high-waisted biker shorts with pocket sleeves, which are perfect for stashing your cellphone. Other designs may have zippered pockets. Some also feature hidden pockets to stash a key or bills.

Padding

For cycling, select a biker short with chamois padding which adds protective cushioning between your seat and the bike saddle. Padding isn’t commonly found in high-waisted styles.

Solid colors

You can find high-waisted biker shorts in traditional black as well as a wide spectrum of solid colors. Darker colors won’t reveal sweat stains.

Patterns

For a more eye-catching look, select a biker short in the popular space-dye pattern. You can also find biker shorts in tie-dye and leopard print.

How much you can expect to spend on high-waisted biker shorts

Expect to pay between $19-$58 for a pair of high-waisted biker shorts.

High-waisted biker shorts FAQ

How do I care for my biker shorts?

A. Always follow the care label on your biker shorts. It’s recommended to wash them in cold water unless the care instructions indicate otherwise. Hang your shorts to air dry or tumble dry low.

What should I look for in biker shorts to reduce chafing while I cycle?

A. Look for high-waisted biker shorts that fit close to the skin and are made of moisture-wicking materials so sweat doesn’t get trapped between your skin and the fabric. Compression-style biker shorts won’t shift around while biking, which greatly reduces chafing.

What are the best high-waisted biker shorts to buy?

Top high-waisted biker shorts

BALEAF’s Women’s High-waisted Biker

What you need to know: There’s something for everyone with these popular biker shorts that come in a wide selection of colors and lengths

What you’ll love: The inclusive sizing ranges from XS to 3X and fits true to size. The waistband covers the belly button and offers moderate tummy control. Breathable and very comfortable, these biker shorts are ideal for warm-weather wear. The side pockets are a perk.

What you should consider: The wide waistband can roll down for some wearers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-waisted biker shorts for the money

CRZ Yoga High-Waisted Biker Compression Shorts

What you need to know: These low-cost compression shorts offer a chafe-free and slimming design.

What you’ll love: These attractive high-waisted shorts come in a variety of solid colors and fun patterns. The material contains a high ratio of spandex for a smooth and compressive fit. The flat-lock seams are ideal for sensitive skin and reduce chafing.

What you should consider: The sizing runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yogalicious High Waist Squat Proof Side Pocket Biker Shorts

What you need to know: These ultra-high-waisted biker shorts fit like a second skin.

What you’ll love: These very flattering biker shorts come with an extra-wide waistband that won’t roll down or pucker and they come in four lengths. The slight sheen of the material gives off a high-end appearance and the material is soft. The side pockets can conveniently fit your smartphone.

What you should consider: While containing some spandex, these shorts aren’t very compressive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

