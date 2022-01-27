Which Cuisinart waffle maker is best?

It’s hard to resist the buttery, syrupy pockets of a warm, crispy waffle. While you can head to your favorite breakfast joint to enjoy one when a craving hits, it’s not always practical or possible. Instead, when you invest in a Cuisinart waffle maker, you can indulge in your favorite breakfast comfort food whenever you like.

Cuisinart has a solid reputation for quality small kitchen appliances, and their waffle makers are no exception. The brand’s top-rated model, Cuisinart Double Belgian Waffle Maker, whips up not one but two deep-pocket Belgian waffles in five minutes or less.

What to know before you buy a Cuisinart waffle maker

Types of Cuisinart waffle makers

Cuisinart currently has nine electric waffle makers on the market, including models that create classic and Belgian waffles. Depending on their design, the models make either round or square waffles.

While all Cuisinart waffle makers have dual plate designs, some models require turning to cook waffles thoroughly. These rotating models, often referred to as flipping waffle makers, have more involved designs than other models and tend to have larger footprints.

Should I make my own waffle batter or use a premade mix?

Some people appreciate the convenience of waffle mixes that only require water, milk or eggs for thickening. Others prefer making waffle batter from scratch. Fortunately, it’s a simple recipe that calls for pantry staples like flour, butter, eggs, sugar, baking powder and salt. The recipe is easily tweaked, and many people customize the batter with nuts, chocolate chips or protein powder.

How to make waffles in a waffle maker

To make waffles in an electric waffle maker, including Cuisinart models, all you need is batter, a mixing bowl and a whisk.

Before you begin making the waffles, refer to your model’s user manual to determine how much batter is required per waffle. Barring a few exceptions, it’s usually between 1/3 cup and 3/4 cup. While you’re preparing the waffle batter, preheat the waffle maker. Once all ingredients are combined, pour the batter evenly onto the waffle iron when it reaches the optimal temperature. Many people use measuring cups or ladles for a more controlled pour. Let waffles cook fully, and once they’re done, serve them immediately with butter, syrup, ice cream or any other toppings you desire.

What to look for in a quality Cuisinart waffle maker

Construction

Like many premium Cuisinart appliances, the brand’s waffle makers have brushed stainless steel. They’re equipped with dual nonstick hot plates that offer quick cook times and easy waffle retrieval. Most Cuisinart waffle makers are heavy and have nonslip bases, which means they’re less likely to dance across the countertop during use.

Browning controls

All of Cuisinart’s current waffle makers offer browning controls that allow users to customize their crispiness. Depending on the model, Cuisinart waffle makers may offer up to six browning settings. Adjustments are easily made with the turn of a dial, though some models have sliding controls.

Waffle yield

Most Cuisinart waffle makers yield a single waffle that breaks into four segments. However, there are a couple models that yield more than one waffle at a time. The Cuisinart Double-Flip Belgian Waffle Maker, for example, makes two full-size waffles simultaneously. There is also the Cuisinart Four-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker, which creates four square waffles that measure approximately 5 inches by 5 inches apiece.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cuisinart waffle maker

Entry-level Cuisinart waffle makers start at $29, whereas midrange models with several customizable settings cost between $50-$60. Premium Cuisinart waffle makers, which have advanced settings or yield more waffles, run as high as $120.

Cuisinart waffle maker FAQ

How do you clean Cuisinart waffle makers?

A. The majority of Cuisinart waffle makers have built-in hot plates, which means they can’t be removed for cleaning. Fortunately, because they’re nonstick, they’re fairly simple to spot clean. Once the waffle maker’s hot plates have completely cooled, use a soft, damp cloth to wipe away residue and crumbs. Some people use moistened cotton swabs to give nooks and crannies a deeper cleaning.

How do you retrieve a waffle from a Cuisinart waffle maker?

A. To avoid damaging the nonstick plates, it’s best to use nonmetal tools to pluck cooked waffles from waffle makers. Many people use cooking tongs, spatulas or forks made from plastic or silicone.

What’s the best Cuisinart waffle maker to buy?

Top Cuisinart waffle maker

Cuisinart Double Belgian Waffle Maker

What you need to know: Cuisinart’s top model is well-received for its efficient design that makes two full-size Belgian waffles within minutes.

What you’ll love: The device makes deep-pocket waffles that cradle plenty of syrup, butter and toppings. It’s equipped with LED indicator lights, and it beeps to let you know when waffles are finished. The nonstick plates make for a quick and easy cleanup.

What you should consider: It’s a pricey option that has a large footprint, and it may not be ideal for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cuisinart waffle maker for the money

Cuisinart 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This classic Belgian waffle maker is durable and easy to store, plus it outperforms most affordably-priced options.

What you’ll love: The waffle maker has a sleek brushed stainless steel design that coordinates easily with appliances. With six crispness settings, it’s easy to make the ideal waffle for everyone. The cool-touch handle offers safe opening and closing.

What you should consider: There are isolated reports of quality issues, such as a peeling nonstick coating or loose components.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Square Belgian Waffle Maker

What you need to know: Featuring a unique design, this square four-waffle maker is ideal for meal prepping and entertaining.

What you’ll love: Unlike many waffle makers, this model has removable plates for easy cleaning. The device is compact and easy to store, including in tight spaces.

As an added bonus, it comes with pancake plates.

What you should consider: There’s a bit of a learning curve when it comes to finding the ideal temperature settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.