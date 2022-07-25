What’s the difference between translation tools and language learning systems

Some people may seem to have an aversion to learning other languages. For Americans, this could be because English is by far the most popular second language worldwide. When traveling, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to find someone who also speaks English. Even if you can’t find someone, many translation devices can offer you assistance.

However, there is a big difference between using a translation tool, such as Meta’s No Language Left Behind, and learning another language’s nuances via a language learning system. Each has its advantages and disadvantages. It is important to know the difference so you can choose which is best for you.

What is No Language Left Behind

No Language Left Behind is an open-source project that seeks to tear down language barriers without changing the way an individual expresses themselves. It is an artificial intelligence-powered translating tool that seeks to attain global inclusion in online communities. Currently, No Language Left Behind can deliver high-quality translations between 200 languages.

How does AI work when applied to translate languages?

From a very high-level perspective, AI recognizes patterns in data sets and analyzes how these patterns are used in different contexts to solve a specific problem. Since language is built on a series of patterns that individuals use to communicate, AI can be harnessed to recognize similar patterns in different languages to provide a better translation. In other words, instead of translating “la pelota del chico” to “the ball of the boy,” it translates to “the boy’s ball,” which sounds much more natural.

Why is AI language translation better?

Meta’s belief is that using open-source AI-powered translation tools will provide the context needed to understand complex sentence structure and phrases and interpret tone, slang and humor successfully. The goal is to create an online community of inclusion, where no one is left out because they cannot adequately express themselves in another language.

What is a language learning system?

A language learning system is a systematic way of learning a language. It is a comprehensive approach that includes a broad scope of skills. For instance, there is much more to a language learning system than simply memorizing endless vocabulary lists. You study reading, writing, speaking and listening, so you have an in-depth, practical and balanced understanding of all aspects of the language. In short, using a language learning system ensures you develop a well-rounded set of skills.

AI translation tools vs. language learning systems

While some people speculate that AI translators may eventually take the place of language learning systems, there are many reasons why that isn’t a likely scenario.

AI Translation tools and a language learning system are two different things

AI translating tools are just that: tools. A language learning system, on the other hand, teaches you how to utilize those tools best. It is the difference between going to an art museum and admiring a finished painting versus knowing what to do with a blank canvas, a set of oils and brushes. Each has its purpose, and one will never fully replace the other.

Language is alive and ever-evolving

Language constantly evolves. Even if an AI translator perfected translation between two languages, over time, those languages would change, making the algorithms that were once so effective, not as accurate.

The best way to understand your native language is to learn a foreign language

If you really want to understand the various parts of speech and their function in communicating, study the structure of a foreign language. This shakes things up and forces you to relearn what you picked up over the years through context so you have a deeper understanding of how and why.

Learning a second language has benefits beyond communicating

Even if you never plan on leaving your hometown, there are a few important reasons to learn a second language. Learning a language engages areas of your brain that might be otherwise under-developed. People who know a second language tend to do better in school and lower the risk of degenerative brain diseases. Besides helping you gain a better perspective of other cultures, learning a second language can improve your concentration, memory and listening skills.

