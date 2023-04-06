(NEXSTAR) — Bissell is expanding a January recall of its Bissell Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums over concerns the devices’ battery packs may overheat and potentially catch fire — affecting about 2,000 devices.

The recall involves Bissell Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum models 2551R and 25518, according to the announcement posted to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Bissell says about 58,000 vacuum models total are now affected.

Here’s how to tell if your model is affected by this recall:

Location of model numbers on Bissell Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums (CPSC)

You’ll find “BISSELL” on the front of the product

Remove the device’s clean water tank to reveal the model numbers. Affected model numbers are only 2551R and 25518 and the previously recalled 2551, 2551W, and 25519 models

Bissell reports the models were sold between May 2019 and July 2021 at HSN.com and at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stores across the U.S.

You should stop using these affected vacuums immediately, Bissell says. If you have one, you’re advised to take the item to an authorized Bissell service center for free battery pack replacement or schedule a free in-home repair with an authorized technician.

The company says there are no reported injuries at this time.

If you have any questions or concerns about this recall, you’re asked to call Bissell between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Mondays-Fridays at (855) 417-7001, or at the same number between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Saturdays. Additionally, consumers can visit Bissell.com/recall.