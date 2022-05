WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On this week’s edition of Question of the Week with the KTVE/KARD Family, we posed an interesting question to our viewers in honor of Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd’s 16th year at KTVE/KARD:

What is your favorite memory of Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd?

We encourage everyone to visit our Facebook page and give us your answers.