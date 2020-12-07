In the days leading up to New Year’s Eve 2014, local broadcast television demonstrated the power of our medium with a nationwide effort aimed at putting the brakes on drunk driving. People who reported seeing a Project Roadblock spot that week were more likely to stop an impaired friend or relative from driving under the influence. NBC 10, FOX 14 and MyArkLaMiss.com has joined forces with the Television Bureau of Advertising, Ad Council and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to help local TV put the brakes on drunk driving!