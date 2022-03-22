Power Outages in Louisiana and Arkansas

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to the inclement weather we are experiencing, power outages are likely to take place in the surrounding areas. This page will keep viewers informed on Parishes and Counties in Louisiana and Arkansas that have power outages.
|Parishes/Counties
|Number of Outages
|Ouachita Parish
|161
|Lincoln Parish
|1
|Morehouse Parish
|1
|Franklin Parish
|96
|Union Parish
|2
|Richland Parish
|0
|Concordia Parish
|1,649
|Jackson Parish
|2
|Madison Parish
|679
|Winn Parish
|29
|West Carroll Parish
|84
|La Salle Parish
|207
|Catahoula Parish
|0
|East Carroll Parish
|133
|Caldwell Parish
|3
|Tensas Parish
|2,795
|Union County
|557
|Pulaski County
|5,420
|Ashley County
|41
|Ouachita County
|17
We will keep you updated as we receive more information about power outages in the area.