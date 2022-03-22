Power Outages in Louisiana and Arkansas

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to the inclement weather we are experiencing, power outages are likely to take place in the surrounding areas. This page will keep viewers informed on Parishes and Counties in Louisiana and Arkansas that have power outages.

Parishes/Counties Number of Outages Ouachita Parish 161 Lincoln Parish 1 Morehouse Parish 1 Franklin Parish 96 Union Parish 2 Richland Parish 0 Concordia Parish 1,649 Jackson Parish 2 Madison Parish 679 Winn Parish 29 West Carroll Parish 84 La Salle Parish 207 Catahoula Parish 0 East Carroll Parish 133 Caldwell Parish 3 Tensas Parish 2,795 Union County 557 Pulaski County 5,420 Ashley County 41 Ouachita County 17

We will keep you updated as we receive more information about power outages in the area.