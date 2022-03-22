Power Outages in Louisiana and Arkansas

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to the inclement weather we are experiencing, power outages are likely to take place in the surrounding areas. This page will keep viewers informed on Parishes and Counties in Louisiana and Arkansas that have power outages.

Parishes/CountiesNumber of Outages
Ouachita Parish161
Lincoln Parish1
Morehouse Parish1
Franklin Parish96
Union Parish2
Richland Parish0
Concordia Parish1,649
Jackson Parish2
Madison Parish679
Winn Parish29
West Carroll Parish84
La Salle Parish207
Catahoula Parish0
East Carroll Parish133
Caldwell Parish3
Tensas Parish2,795
Union County557
Pulaski County5,420
Ashley County41
Ouachita County17

We will keep you updated as we receive more information about power outages in the area.

