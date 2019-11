Check out the Delta Veterans resource fair this Saturday, November 9!

WEST MONROE, La. (11/4/19) — The Delta Veterans organization aims to help veterans all over northeast Louisiana find the resources they need to have a better life.

KTVE/KARD’s Anna McAllister sits down with founder of Delta Veterans Anthony Corkern to learn more about the organization in this month’s Pay it Forward.

Delta Veterans will hold its annual resource fair at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum Saturday, November 9.