PAY IT FORWARD: Local children’s home gets humble surprise

It didn’t take long for Monroe resident Cody Breen to spot our Hixson Ford Pay it Forward truck in front of Hinton BMW on Louisville Avenue.

“Hey. Yeah, I want to pay it forward today. The baptist children’s home,” said Cody Breen.

Breen says he was headed into work where he mows lawns, saw our sign, and knew it was his chance to give back to a deserving organization.

“I’ve seen it, I’ve seen ya’ll before and I know that they would do more good with it than just about anybody,” said Breen.

With 300-dollars in hand, Breen went to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home off Desiard Street in Monroe.

The home is an organization that’s been helping children and families in our region since 1899.

The Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home provides a wide variety of services from residential child care ministry, a home place organization to help mothers and their children get back on their feet, and even professional counseling centers.

“Well, our mission is to provide love, care, and hope in christ to children and families in need,” said Marc Eichelberger.

Eichelberger is the home’s Vice President of Development and says the money will go a long way in supporting various missions and projects within the community.

He says 78% of the ministry’s fundings come from individuals and churches, and the home does not receive state or federal funding.

The funding is used to provide social workers, medical care, professional counseling services, clothing, food, and other basic necessities for the children and families who come to their home.

“A part of our christian calling is to take care of the least of these, the most vulnerable in our culture,” said Eichelberger.

He added that it’s all about making a difference, and says it should be our goal to pay it forward to each other.