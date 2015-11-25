Pay it Forward: Brightening a Child’s Christmas

A trip to the doctor turns into a chance to give back for Linda Allison when she spots our Hixson Ford Pay it Forward crew.

“I’m so excited to be able to do this! I see it on TV quite often and I think, ‘what a thrill this would be!’ I had no idea I’d be able to do it!” she said.

Getting $300 on behalf of Monroe Jumpers, Allison gets to give it away to one deserving person or organization.

“A friend. Hannah Greer,” Allison explained. “She’s a single mom. She works full time to support herself and her little 4-year-old son, who’s precious. And, it’s not easy on single moms these days.”

After playing a bit of phone tag, we head to surprise Hannah Greer at her job.

“What’s this!?” Greer asked.

“$300 I’m passing onto you!” Allison explained.”Christmas time is here!”

“Thank you so much! Thank you! “I can start Black Friday Christmas shopping now!” said Greer.

Greer says this gift comes just in time.

“I’m excited! I was kind of stressing about Christmas shopping, but now I can start. I’ve got $300 so I’m super pumped about it,” she said.

Now, Greer says she can make it an extra special Christmas for her 4-year-old son, Lane.

“He’s going to be super excited,” she said. “He’s four, so I’ll have a lot of little toys I can go get him.”

