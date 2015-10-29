Pay it Forward: A Local Pastor Helps a Friend from Out of the Country Here Serving the Community

It didn’t take long for First West Student Pastor, Chris Trombatore to notice the pay it forward crew in West Monroe

After just moments of waving our Hixson Ford pay it forward sign, Trombatore pulled up and said,

“I want to pay it forward!”

Courtesy of Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute, Trombatore immediately knew who he wanted to give the 300 dollars to.

“Owen Hughes. He is our student ministry intern from Wales. He decided to come over to the United States and to West Monroe specifically and give away a year of his life to ministry,” says Chris Trombatore/ First West Church Student Pastor

Owen Hughes has surrendered a year of his time and resources to serve the West Monroe community.

Trombatore says he knows this money will be a big blessing for Hughes.

“He’s even mentioned to me that he kind of tries to live off of 100 dollars a week so 300 dollars will almost basically get him through a month of what he needs to buy and take care of for his expenses here while he’s serving,” says Trombatore.

So with only an hour to spare we head over to First West Church in West Monroe where we anxiously waited for his arrival.

Hughes says this money was a big surprise.

He says it will help him with everyday expenses while volunteering in West Monroe.

“It’s going to be a great help. I saved my own money to come here I don’t get paid so every little bit helps so this is fantastic,” says Owen Hughes/ Pay It Forward Recipient.

Hughes not only invests his time in the church but also on the sidelines.

He has helped coach the West Monroe Rebels freshman squad to an undefeated season.

He says his time in America is more than being a coach or working in the church, it’s about helping change lives.

“I wanted to come to the states, I wanted to mentor student athletes. Being an athlete back home I understand the struggles that student athletes go through so I just wanted to help them out and mentor them so they stay on the right path,” says Hughes.