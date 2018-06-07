Junes Pay It Forward recipient is Two Penny Missions

Two Penny Missions is this weeks Pay It Forward recipient.

The organization started with the mission of a servants heart and has expanded into keeping the homeless housed.

Board member Brett Bennett says its all about service.

Bennet says, “Two Penny Missions began in 2009 with Danny A, our founder, kind of as a an effort to teach his son how to be the hands and feet of Jesus, how to serve other people.”

With great help, hearts, and hands they are now dedicated to expanding that vision.

“So we have mini houses that we put out there called trakes. When Jesus came off the cross he was put in a borrowed tomb, the Joseph tomb. So we have the borrowed tomb, if you will. The mini houses are for shelter. Temporary shelters for men.” says Bennet.

He also says the Pay It Forward donation will help with the expansion into providing women’s shelters.

Bennet says, “This money is going to help us to move toward building more houses on 909 Natchitoches Street. Just God leading us and providing we feel like this is just another step with God. Providing us the funding to do what he has called us to do.”

An expansion they feel they are more than led to achieve.