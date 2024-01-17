Over 1K NELA Entergy customers are without power after inclement weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With the Ark-La-Miss recovering from the inclement weather that occurred in the area this week, multiple locations in northeast Louisiana are experiencing power outages. For a list of parishes in the northeast Louisiana that are without power, be sure to view the table below.

Parish Number of Power Outages Caldwell Parish 259 Catahoula Parish 10 Concordia Parish 1 East Carroll Parish 1 LaSalle Parish 1 Lincoln Parish 1 Morehouse Parish 26 Ouachita Parish 555 Richland Parish 189 Tensas Parish 100 Union Parish 228 Winn Parish 1