Over 1K NELA Entergy customers are without power after inclement weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With the Ark-La-Miss recovering from the inclement weather that occurred in the area this week, multiple locations in northeast Louisiana are experiencing power outages. For a list of parishes in the northeast Louisiana that are without power, be sure to view the table below.
|Parish
|Number of Power Outages
|Caldwell Parish
|259
|Catahoula Parish
|10
|Concordia Parish
|1
|East Carroll Parish
|1
|LaSalle Parish
|1
|Lincoln Parish
|1
|Morehouse Parish
|26
|Ouachita Parish
|555
|Richland Parish
|189
|Tensas Parish
|100
|Union Parish
|228
|Winn Parish
|1