Over 1K NELA Entergy customers are without power after inclement weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With the Ark-La-Miss recovering from the inclement weather that occurred in the area this week, multiple locations in northeast Louisiana are experiencing power outages. For a list of parishes in the northeast Louisiana that are without power, be sure to view the table below.

ParishNumber of Power Outages
Caldwell Parish259
Catahoula Parish10
Concordia Parish1
East Carroll Parish1
LaSalle Parish1
Lincoln Parish1
Morehouse Parish26
Ouachita Parish555
Richland Parish189
Tensas Parish100
Union Parish228
Winn Parish1

