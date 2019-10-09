Young bow hunter bags a potentially record-breaking buck

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — (10/9/19) Bow hunting season is underway in our area, and in Oakfield, it’s beginning in a big way.

Zachary Grazioplene, a 2019 Oakfield-Alabama High School graduate, hunted a huge 11-point buck with a gross 180-class score. When the buck is officially graded, it could land in the record books as high as the top 10.

Grazioplene harvested the buck on October 2, in a swamp off Albion Road in Oakfield. While the 18-year-old said he will have to wait 60 days for his official score, but said the spread is 18 inches, and the bass antlers is six and half inches.

Grazioplene adds that Fletcher from Whitetail taxidermy will be conducting the mount for his trophy.

According to the New York State Department of Conservation, the buck scores are determined by the animal’s age, number of antlers, distance between antlers, and antler length.

