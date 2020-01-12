Mississippi: Up to 40 deer tested had deadly brain disease

MISSISSIPPI (AP) – (1/12/20) Mississippi says it’s identified 40 deer infected or probably infected with a deadly brain disease.

The state is asking for hunters to continue providing samples. Nearly all infected and suspected deer were in north Mississippi, including 25 killed or found in Benton County and 10 in adjacent Marshall County.

But two were about 160 miles (257 kilometers) away in west-central Issaquena County, which lies along the Mississippi River. Panola, Pontotoc and Tallahatchie counties had one each.

State wildlife official Russ Walsh says the department hopes hunters provide hundreds more to test by the end of January.

