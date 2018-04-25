One-handed UCF star could tackle the NFL next in Dallas

One of the biggest story lines in the NFL Draft has been Shaquem Griffin.

The UCF linebacker was born without a left hand, but that hasn’t stopped him from excelling on the field. The defensive force was first-team all-conference, the 2017 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Defensive MVP and he played on an undefeated team.

The linebacker also destroyed the competition at the NFL combine with a 4.34 time in the 40-yard dash. The next closest at his position was a 4.51

Griffin is projected to be taken in the 5th or 6th round.

STATS

Position: Linebacker

School: UCF

Year: Senior

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 223