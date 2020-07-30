Zion Hungry to play in NBA Restart

NBA Rookie Zion Williamson returned to the NBA Bubble after a 9 day absence due to an “urgent family matter”, but the No. 1 overall pick is back and ready to play with his team.

“If you know me you know I just want to hoop,” said Williamson. “That’s just how I am and I’m never going to change. I’m going to want to hoop, it’s as simple as that.”

The New Orleans Pelicans (28-36) resume the season against the Utah Jazz (41-23) on Thursday.

To hear from Zion Williamson and Alvin Gentry click the video provided.