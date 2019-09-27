YOUTH COUNCIL:West Monroe Mayor starts a new program for high school students

WEST MONROE, LA (09/27/19)–West Monroe is advancing their local government and it could impact today’s younger generation. 10th through 12th graders can participate in the first West Monroe Youth Council.



“[This could] Develop their leadership skills, which will in return strengthen our community. Not only through their volunteer service, but just having a greater awareness of how municipal government works,” said Staci Mitchell, West Monroe Mayor.



This program will include education and field trips, making it fun and informative all at the same time.



“We’ll visit several department within the city, how they work with each other, how they interact with each other, what their true responsibilities are, how their funded,” said Mitchell.



Students responsibilities will include volunteer services, attending youth council meetings once a month, and possibly working together on city projects.



Mayor Mitchell says she hopes the Youth Council will have up to 20 members from schools west of the Ouachita River. Spending the school year learning about municipal government, can leave a positive impact for their future as citizens.



“Having an idea of how they work or being familiar with that, will encourage more involvement as they become adults. We need more civic involvement and more community involvement,” said Mitchell.



For some, this could even solidify the desire to work in politics. Whether that’s local, regional, state, or national…they got their training and nudge right here in West Monroe. Don’t get too excited yet, the first term of Youth Council won’t begin until January. All applications are due by November 6th.