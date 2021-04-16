Your Local Election Headquarters: The race for Mayor of Hamburg now down to two candidates

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- Today is the last day to register in-person to vote in the upcoming April 24 general election, according to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. The online deadline to register to vote is Saturday, April 3.

Citizens may check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at your parish’s Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail. Louisianians can also utilize our smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to access registration, ballot and polling place information.