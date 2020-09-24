Your Local Election Headquarters: Breakdown of Grambling’s sales tax proposition

GRAMBLING, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Come November, there will be more than just the presidential election on the ballot.

Voters can expect to see many propositions, including one specifically for the City of Grambling.

Pamela Breedlove, Grambling City Attorney, said the proposition would increase sales tax by a quarter of a percent.

She said it would give the city an opportunity to bring additional businesses into the area. This would give locals more places to shop as well as more job opportunities.

Breedlove added, in order to bring in more businesses, the city first has to be able to provide additional buildings and services, so the sales tax proposition would be a way to make that possible.

“Business brings more business and so that helps us grow and so that’s what we are trying to do is to make sure, you know, Grambling is a great place to live, work, and play, and that’s what we want to continue there.”

Breedlove said the proposition would be a great opportunity for small cities like Grambling to create more economic development.

Election day will be here before we know it and there are some dates people should keep in mind.

The last day to register or make a change in person or by mail is October 5th by 4:30. The last day to register online at the secretary of state’s website is October 13th. Election day is November 3.

We will continue to break down the propositions that will be on the ballot as we get closer to the election.