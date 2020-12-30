What’s next for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District?

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Since the passing of Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow, many Louisianans and state officials are wondering what comes next for the 5th Congressional District.
According to the Governor’s Office, Governor Edwards is expected to call a special election on March 20, 2021, to fill that seat.
Until that time comes, the seat will be without representation after Congressman Ralph Abraham’s term expires this week.
Spring elections will take place on March 20, 2021, for the primary and if it comes down to a runoff, residents will vote again on April 24, 2021. Qualifying will be open on January 20, 21, and 22.
