What you need to know for voting in Aug. 15 elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud & KTVE/KARD) — The purpose of the August 15 municipal general election is to allow voters in some parishes to vote in run-off elections for local government offices and certain parishes to vote on special proposition elections.

Important dates to remember:

Online registration deadline is Saturday, July 25. Register online at www.GeauxVote.com.

Early voting runs Saturday, July 25 through Saturday, August 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, July 26 and Sunday, August 2.

Polling locations on election day for the municipal general are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 15.

Does my parish have a local election?

Thirty-eight parishes have parish-wide and/or limited jurisdiction proposition elections, including Catahoula, Franklin, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, and Union parishes.

Six parishes have a run-off and parish-wide/local proposition election, including Concordia and Ouachita parishes.

Three parishes have run-off elections only.

Where do I vote?

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office (SOSO) recommends that voters download the official free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile. A complete listing of early voting locations may also be found here.

Is it safe to vote amid the current health crisis?

Polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines, according to a statement from the SOS. Hand sanitizer will also be provided to voters.

What should I bring to the polling location?

Make sure to bring photo identification. In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may now use a digital license via LA Wallet.

Masks are also highly recommended and voters will be expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

What if I have additional questions?

Louisiana’s Elections Division may be reached by calling (225)922-0900 or by emailing elections@sos.la.gov.