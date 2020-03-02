Wednesday deadline to register to vote in Louisiana Presidential primary

WEST MONROE, La. — Wednesday, March 4, 2020, is the deadline for Louisiana residents to register to vote in the April 4 Presidential Primary.

Concordia, Ouachita, and Richland parishes will have local races on the ballot. The Democratic Party and the Republican Party will also have their parish executive committee elections, while Democratic Party members will vote for their state central committee members.

In Concordia Parish, voters will decide on multiple races including:

Mayor for Town of Clayton

Mayor for Town of Ferriday

Mayor for Town of Vidalia

In Ouachita Parish, the City of Monroe could see a new Mayor as voters decide between incumbent Mayor Jamie Mayo and four other candidates. The Town of Richwood will also decide on their Aldermen.

In Richland Parish, a portion of voters will decide on the continuation of a special tax for constructing, maintaining, improving, and operating the hospital facilities of District 1-A.

If you miss the Wednesday, March 4 deadline, the online registration deadline is Saturday, March 14.

