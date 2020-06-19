WATCH: 2020 Monroe Mayoral Candidate Forum

MONROE, La. — KTVE/KARD is Your Local Election Headquarters and we want to give you a chance to hear from the Monroe Mayoral candidates before you head to the polls.

The candidates in this race are Incumbent Democratic Mayor Jamie Mayo, Libertarian Businessman Ronnie Scott, Democratic Math Teacher Fredrick Louis, Independent Businessman Friday Ellis, and Democrat Marie Brown. Brown originally accepted our invitation but was unfortunately not able to join us for the forum.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are doing things a little bit different this year. Instead of having all of the candidates appear in our studio at once, we brought them in one at a time.

The candidates were all asked the following questions:

What is the most significant challenge to the people of Monroe? What steps would you take to encourage more economic development in the city of Monroe? How do we create safer communities for everyone in Monroe? What is your number one priority, and how would you implement your vision for that priority? Is there anything else you would like to say to the voters?

We recorded each candidates answers. You can see the unedited responses from each candidate below.

Jamie Mayo

Ronnie Scott

Fredrick Louis

Friday Ellis

Early voting for the Monroe Mayoral Race begins on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

