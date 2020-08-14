Voters to decide on Monroe City Council seat, Ferriday mayor, and more on August 15

WEST MONROE, La. — Residents in nine Northeast Louisiana parishes will be heading to the polls on August 15, 2020.

The races on the ballot will include the Monroe City Council Seat for District 4, the mayoral race in Ferriday, and several alderman seats in Ferriday. Multiple propositions throughout the nine parishes will also be on the ballot.

To see a full list of the races and propositions for Northeast Louisiana parishes, click here. You can also check back beginning at 8 PM on August 15 to see the latest results for those races and propositions.

