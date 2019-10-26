BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (10/25/19) In 3 days, Vice President Pence is scheduled to arrive in Baton Rouge and stump for Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.
The remarks will be made at the Eddie Rispone for Governor Reception which our sources say is taking place at the Country Club of Louisiana.
The following day, VP Pence will make his way to Fort Hood Army Base.
The Office of the Vice President says, Pence “will participate in a veteran transition round table, observe a training exercise, and deliver remarks to U.S. Army uniformed and civilian personnel.”
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Vice President Pence to attend $15,000 VIP reception for Eddie Rispone
- Arkansas mom jailed in infant daughter’s July drowning
- Football Friday Night
- Monroe family spreads hope through devastation of losing their house twice in three years
- Three Louisiana coaches facing charges relating to fight after homecoming game