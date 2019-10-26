Vice President Pence to attend $15,000 VIP reception for Eddie Rispone

ANKARA, TURKEY – OCTOBER 17: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence holds a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara on October 17, 2019 in Ankara, Turkey. After leading a delegation to press Turkish officials on the recent military campaign in Northern Syria, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has recently announced that Turkey has agreed to a ceasefire to enable Kurdish-led forces to withdraw. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (10/25/19) In 3 days, Vice President Pence is scheduled to arrive in Baton Rouge and stump for Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.

The remarks will be made at the Eddie Rispone for Governor Reception which our sources say is taking place at the Country Club of Louisiana.

The following day, VP Pence will make his way to Fort Hood Army Base.

The Office of the Vice President says, Pence “will participate in a veteran transition round table, observe a training exercise, and deliver remarks to U.S. Army uniformed and civilian personnel.”

