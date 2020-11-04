Trump again wins Mississippi, with its 6 electoral votes

President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump campaign headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Donald Trump has once again won in Mississippi, with its six electoral votes. Neither President Trump nor former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned heavily in the state.

Biden visited ahead of the primary in March, and Trump last visited in Nov. 2019. During the 2016 election, Trump won 58% of the vote compared with Hillary Clinton’s 40%.

Mississippi has voted Republican in every presidential race since 1980. Every statewide official is Republican except for Congressman Bennie Thompson.

Thompson represents Mississippi’s 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, the state’s only majority-Black district.