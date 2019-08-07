Take a look at the candidates signed up so far for Louisiana’s October ballot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The signup period for Louisiana’s Oct. 12 primary election runs through Thursday. The top of the ballot will include the governor’s race and competitions for six other statewide positions.
The candidates who have qualified are:
GOVERNOR
- Ralph Abraham, R-Rayville
- Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, D-Hammond
- John Bel Edwards (incumbent), D-Roseland
- Gary Landrieu, independent-Metairie
- Patrick “Live Wire” Landry, R-New Orleans
- Manuel Russell Leach, R-Natchitoches
- Eddie Rispone, R-Baton Rouge.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
- William “Billy” Nungesser (incumbent), R-Port Sulphur
SECRETARY OF STATE
- Kyle Ardoin (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge
- Gwen Collins-Greenup, D-Clinton
- Amanda “Jennings” Smith, R-Bastrop
ATTORNEY GENERAL
- Jeff Landry (incumbent), R-Broussard.
TREASURER
- Derrick Edwards, D-Harvey
- John Schroder (incumbent), R-Covington
AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER
- Marguerite Green, D-New Orleans
- Michael “Mike” Strain (incumbent), R-Abita Springs
- Peter Williams, D-Lettsworth
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
- James “Jim” Donelon (incumbent), R-Metairie
- Tim Temple, R-Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 1st DISTRICT
- Will Crain, R-Madisonville
- Richard Ducote, R-Covington
- Hans Liljeberg, R-Metairie
- Scott Schlegel, R-Metairie
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 1st DISTRICT
- Denise Carpenter, R-Metairie
- James “Jim” Garvey (incumbent), R-Metairie
- Lee Price-Barrios, R-Abita Springs
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 2nd DISTRICT
- Kira Orange Jones (incumbent), D-New Orleans
- Ashonta Wyatt, D-Harvey
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 3rd DISTRICT
- Sandy LeBlanc Holloway (incumbent), R-Thibodaux
- Janice Perea, R-Houma
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 4th DISTRICT
- Tony Davis (incumbent), R-Natchitoches.
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 5th DISTRICT
- Stephen Chapman, R-Woodworth.
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 6th DISTRICT
- Ciara Hart, D-Baton Rouge
- Ronnie Morris, R-Baton Rouge
- Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield.
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 7th DISTRICT
- Holly Franks Boffy (incumbent), R-Milton
- Timala “Timmie” Melancon, independent-Gueydan
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 8th DISTRICT
- Vereta Tanner Lee, D-Baton Rouge
- Jonathan Loveall, D-Clinton
- Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary.
Source: Louisiana Secretary of State: www.geauxvote.com