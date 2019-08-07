Take a look at the candidates signed up so far for Louisiana’s October ballot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The signup period for Louisiana’s Oct. 12 primary election runs through Thursday. The top of the ballot will include the governor’s race and competitions for six other statewide positions.

CLICK HERE to see all of the qualified candidates across the state.

The candidates who have qualified are:

GOVERNOR

Ralph Abraham, R-Rayville

Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, D-Hammond

John Bel Edwards (incumbent), D-Roseland

Gary Landrieu, independent-Metairie

Patrick “Live Wire” Landry, R-New Orleans

Manuel Russell Leach, R-Natchitoches

Eddie Rispone, R-Baton Rouge.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

William “Billy” Nungesser (incumbent), R-Port Sulphur

SECRETARY OF STATE

Kyle Ardoin (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge

Gwen Collins-Greenup, D-Clinton

Amanda “Jennings” Smith, R-Bastrop

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Jeff Landry (incumbent), R-Broussard.

TREASURER

Derrick Edwards, D-Harvey

John Schroder (incumbent), R-Covington

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Marguerite Green, D-New Orleans

Michael “Mike” Strain (incumbent), R-Abita Springs

Peter Williams, D-Lettsworth

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

James “Jim” Donelon (incumbent), R-Metairie

Tim Temple, R-Baton Rouge.

LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 1st DISTRICT

Will Crain, R-Madisonville

Richard Ducote, R-Covington

Hans Liljeberg, R-Metairie

Scott Schlegel, R-Metairie

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 1st DISTRICT

Denise Carpenter, R-Metairie

James “Jim” Garvey (incumbent), R-Metairie

Lee Price-Barrios, R-Abita Springs

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 2nd DISTRICT

Kira Orange Jones (incumbent), D-New Orleans

Ashonta Wyatt, D-Harvey

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 3rd DISTRICT

Sandy LeBlanc Holloway (incumbent), R-Thibodaux

Janice Perea, R-Houma

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 4th DISTRICT

Tony Davis (incumbent), R-Natchitoches.

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 5th DISTRICT

Stephen Chapman, R-Woodworth.

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 6th DISTRICT

Ciara Hart, D-Baton Rouge

Ronnie Morris, R-Baton Rouge

Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield.

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 7th DISTRICT

Holly Franks Boffy (incumbent), R-Milton

Timala “Timmie” Melancon, independent-Gueydan

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 8th DISTRICT

Vereta Tanner Lee, D-Baton Rouge

Jonathan Loveall, D-Clinton

Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary.

Source: Louisiana Secretary of State: www.geauxvote.com