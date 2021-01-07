Special Election for Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District set for March 20

BATON ROUGE, La.– Governor John Bel Edwards has signed a proclamation that sets the date for the special election to determine who will become the new representatives for one of Louisiana’s congressional districts.
According to the Office of the Governor, the special election for the Fifth Congressional District has been set for March 20, 2021. If needed, a runoff election will be held on April 24, 2021.
The special election in the Fifth District comes after the death of Luke Letlow, who passed away in December due to COVID-19 complications.
Qualifying for this race will run from January 20 to January 22, 2021.
Continue reading for the proclamation signed by Gov. Edwards on Wednesday.
