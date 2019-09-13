SENATE DISTRICT 35 DEBATE: Send us your questions for the candidates

WEST MONROE, La. (9/13/2019) — On Monday September 16, 2019, the three candidates running for the Louisiana State Senate District 35 race will be debating in the studios of KTVE NBC 10/KARD FOX 14.

We want you to send us your questions and concerns for the candidates. CLICK HERE to go to our Facebook page to add your voice to the debate.

Here are the candidates for the 35th District:

Jim Fannin (R) incumbent

Jay Morris (R)

Matt Parker (R)

The debate can be seen live on NBC 10 at 6:30 p.m. We will also be streaming it here on myarklamiss.com We’ll re-run the on-air portion of the debate at 9:30 p.m. Monday night on KARD FOX 14.

The first half hour will be on-air, and then we will continue the conversation online. We’ll post the entire debate online shortly after it’s completed in case you miss it live.