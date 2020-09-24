Secretary of State “takes full responsibility” for maintenance error that took down online voter registration portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some people are questioning the timing of maintenance Tuesday night on the Secretary of State’s website.

The maintenance on the Voter Registration website happened for several hours during National Voter Registration week.

“I’m just glad that it’s back up now and it was unfortunate that that did happen on National Voter Registration Day because there was a lot of movement to get people registered that day,” said Melissa Yarborough, President and Voter Education Organizer with the League of Women Voters Greater Baton Rouge State Unit.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Tuesday night’s website maintenance was an unfortunate error and takes full responsibility.

Ardoin has been the center of a legal challenge over his emergency election plan limiting the use of absentee mail ballots by those affected by COVID-19.

Last week, a judge ruled against it.

Yarborough explained, “Now, certain people can get one if they are affected by COVID-19.”

You can request one on the Secretary of State’s website.

The League of Women Voters Greater Baton Rouge released its Voter’s Guide for the November 2020 Elections.

The League asked every candidate for positions in Baton Rouge questions related to the position that they are seeking. 90% of the candidates responded.