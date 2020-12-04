Saturday, December 5 is Election Day; here’s what you need to know before you go

WEST MONROE, La. — Saturday, December 5, 2020, is election day in Louisiana.

This election will determine who will fill the 5th Congressional District seat and if a Louisiana constitutional amendment will pass. Also, some parishes will have republican state central committee office, municipal and special runoff, or proposition elections.

In Northeast Louisiana, residents will decide between Republicans Luke Letlow and Lance Harris to take over the 5th Congressional District seat. Across the state, voters will decide whether or not the governor will be allowed to appoint at-large members to the boards of supervisors for public university systems from out-of-state.

Caldwell, East Carroll, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, and Winn parishes will all be voting on multiple sales and property tax propositions.

Also being decided on Saturday, the City of Ruston will determine its City Marshal. The Town of Newellton will vote on a Mayor and Alderman for District 4. The Town of Farmerville will also pick an Alderman for District B. The West Carroll Parish School Board will vote on a new member for District 2 and Winn Parish will pick a Constable for Ward 11.

The polls will open at 7 AM and will close at 8 PM on Saturday. Any voter still in line at 8 PM will be allowed to vote.

You can find your polling location and a sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com. Be sure to check where your polling location is as some locations were relocated due to Hurricanes Delta and Laura.

Remember to bring your ID. It can be a Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, passport, or digital license. If you forget your ID, you can still but but you will have to fill out an affidavit.

Once the polls close at 8 PM, check back on our website to see the latest results as they roll in.