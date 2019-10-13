RESULTS: Winn Parish

WINN PARISH, La. – (10/12/19) Here are the election results for Winn Parish:

In the race for Sheriff, Cranford Jordan, Jr. has been elected.

The following are the election results for the Winn Parish Police Juries:

In District 4, Tammy Martin Griffin and Michael Brister are going to a November 16th runoff.

and are going to a November 16th runoff. In District 5, Kirk Miles has been elected.

has been elected. In District 6, Author Robinson has been elected.

In the race for Constable Justice of the Peace, “Jody” Owens has been elected.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.