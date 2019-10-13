RESULTS: West Carroll

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. – (10/12/19) Here are the election results for West Carroll Parish:

In the race for Sheriff, Scott Mathews and Robert R. Patrick are going to a November 16th runoff.

In the race for District B Police Jury, “Bill” Ellerbe has been elected.

The Town of Oak Grove Propositions 1, 2, 3, and 5 have been denied by the voters.

The Town of Oak Grove Proposition 4 has been approved by the voters.

