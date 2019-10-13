RESULTS: Union Parish

UNION PARISH, La. – (10/12/19) Here are the election results for Union Parish:

In the race for Sheriff, Dusty Gates has been elected.

In the race for Assessor, Lance Futch has been elected.

The following are the election results for the Union Parish Police Jury:

In District 1, Curtis Moses has been elected.

In District 2, "Nathan" Pilgreen has been elected.

has been elected. In District 3, Dewayne Ramsey and Jerry W. Taylor are going to a November 16th runoff.

In District 5, "Ben" Bridges has been elected.

In District 6, Ceismond Nyegaard has been elected.

In District 8, Brenda Abercrombie has been elected.

