RESULTS: Tensas Parish

TENSAS PARISH, La. – (10/12/19) Here are the election results for Tensas Parish:

In the race for Sheriff, Rickey A. Jones has been elected.

In the race for Clerk of Court, Christina “Christy” Lee has been elected.

In the race for Assessor, Donna Randolph Ratcliff has been elected.

The following are the election results for the Tensas Parish Police Jury:

In District 1, as of right now “Johnny” Daves is in the lead with 34% and 90 votes while Larry W. Foster and Alex “Chip” Watson, Jr. are tied with 33% and 88 votes each.

In District 2, Terrence South has been elected.

In District 3, "Bill" Crigler has been elected.

In District 4, Billy Arceneaux has been elected.

In District 5, "Rod" Webb has been elected.

In District 6, "Bubba" Rushing has been elected.

In Distrct 7, Robert Clark has been elected.

In the race for Justice of the Peace, Kara Ward has been elected.

