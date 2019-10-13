RESULTS: State Representatives

(10/12/19) For the 15th Representative District in Louisiana, the race will head to a runoff between Foy Gadberry and Justin Tidwell.

For the 16th Representative District in Louisiana, the race will head to a runoff between Daryll Barry and Frederick Jones. Below Frederick Jones talks about almost getting over 50%, but now having to go to a runoff.

The Election Runoff will be held November 16th, 2019.

