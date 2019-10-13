RESULTS: State Senator races

UPDATE: BATON ROUGE, La. — In the Senate District 32 race, Republican Glen Womack has won that seat with 18,588 votes.

In the Senate District 33 race, Republican Stewart Cathey, Jr. has won with 16,626 votes.

In the Senate District 35 race, Republicans Jim Fannin and Jay Morris are headed to a run-off election since neither candidate received at least 50% of the vote.

The run-off election will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

ORIGINAL: BATON ROUGE, La. — In the Senate District 29 race, Jay Luneau is looking like the winner.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, Luneau has 64% of the vote with 86% of the precincts reporting.