RESULTS: Richland Parish

RICHLAND PARISH, La. – (10/12/19) Here are the election results for Richland Parish:

In the race for Sheriff, Gary Gilley has been elected.

In the race for Clerk of Court, Stacie Williamson has been elected.

The following are the election results for the Richland Parish Police Jury races:

In District 1, Steven Craig has been elected.

has been elected. In District 2, Patrick Stubblefield has been elected.

has been elected. In District 3, Barbara Carroll and Joe “Ricky” Dorsey are going to a November 16th runoff.

and are going to a November 16th runoff. In District 4, “Steve” Lofton and Steve Adcock are going to a November 16th runoff.

and are going to a November 16th runoff. In District 5, Jesse Lively, Jr. has been elected.

has been elected. In District 6, Althan Smith has been elected.

has been elected. In District 7, Cecil Reddick and Clay Russell are going to a November 16th runoff.

In the race for Justice of the Peace, Brenda “Faye” Reddick has been elected.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.