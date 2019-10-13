RESULTS: Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – (10/12/19) Here are the election results for Ouachita Parish:

In the race for Clerk of Court, Dana Benson and Michael A. “Mike” Walsworth are going to a November 16th runoff.

The following are the election results for the Ouachita Parish Police Jury races:

In District B, Jack Clampit has been elected.

has been elected. In District C, Larry Bratton has been elected.

has been elected. In District D, Michael Thompson, Sr. has been elected.

has been elected. In District F, Lonnie Hudson and Roland W. Edwards are going to a November 16th runoff.

