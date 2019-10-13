RESULTS: Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – (10/12/19) Here are the election results for Ouachita Parish:
In the race for Clerk of Court, Dana Benson and Michael A. “Mike” Walsworth are going to a November 16th runoff.
The following are the election results for the Ouachita Parish Police Jury races:
- In District B, Jack Clampit has been elected.
- In District C, Larry Bratton has been elected.
- In District D, Michael Thompson, Sr. has been elected.
- In District F, Lonnie Hudson and Roland W. Edwards are going to a November 16th runoff.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.